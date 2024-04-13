“I don't care”: Steve Kerr adamant on Draymond Green not taking a single-shot despite huge loss

After a nail-biting game, Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors fell short with a 109-114 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, even though Brandon Ingram was absent.

However, coach Kerr didn't dwell on the defeat instead, he shared his pride in the team's effort. Kerr had special praise reserved for Draymond Green, whose performance stood out amidst the tough game

At the postgame conference, Steve Kerr didn't hesitate to express his admiration for Green's efforts. He spoke of his genuine awe at how Green played, emphasizing just how much of an impact he made during the match.

"I don’t care if Draymond shoots or doesn’t shoot. He does everything else. He was incredible tonight. His defense was so good, his competitivenes, it was amazing to watch."

Draymond Green made NBA history in tonight's game, tallying 12 rebounds and 11 assists without scoring a single point. This marks the first time ever that a player achieved a double-double without attempting a field goal or free throw, according to StatMuse.

Golden State Warriors and Steve Kerr lose golden opportunity for Play-In

Despite the Golden State Warriors' loss in this game, Steve Kerr's emphasis on Draymond Green's performance is understandable. The team has struggled defensively throughout the season, making Green's effort on that end of the floor particularly noteworthy.

His ability to both anchor the defense and facilitate offense with his assists is commendable. With the play-in tournament on the horizon, Green's exceptional leadership skills and adaptability might just be what the team needs to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Despite the opportunity presented by the Sacramento Kings' loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors fell short of advancing to the ninth spot in the standings. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers secured a win against the Memphis Grizzlies, propelling LeBron James and his team to the eighth spot in the standings.

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to secure the eighth seed if they win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, coupled with losses from both the LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings in their respective matchups.

However, considering the Sacramento Kings are up against the struggling Portland Trail Blazers led by De'Aaron Fox, it seems probable that the Warriors will finish the regular season in either the ninth or tenth spot.

The battle for the eighth seed in the standings is evidently as intense as the three-team race for the #1 seed, showcasing the competitiveness of the NBA's postseason positioning.