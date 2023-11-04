"I wouldn't care": TK Kirkland supports Brittany Renner for body count despite PJ Washington saga

Brittany Renner’s “body count” had people shocked after she told Shannon Sharpe in an interview that she had sex with 35 men. The NFL legend couldn’t hold back his reaction when Renner gave him the number. Sharpe took several large swigs of his favorite drink Luxury Cognac to let her answer sink in. The back and forth between the two went viral, giving people added reason to troll the Instagram star.

While many derided Renner on social media, a few still defended her. TK Kirkland, in an interview with DJ Vlad, said body count would matter to him before having a serious relationship with a woman. The stand-up comedian responded:

(3:12 mark)

“I wouldn’t care. Yeah, I wouldn’t care. … It wouldn’t bother me.”

Kirkland added that a clean STD test and character are more important for him. However, he was somewhat confused with Brittany Renner’s reasoning for the admission:

(3:42 mark)

"So when I saw her on the show [Club Shay Shay] talking about the 35, it touched me a little bit the wrong way. I was like, ‘Why mention it?’ I’m quite sure there’s other men who saw what I saw. When I saw her talking, I was like, ‘This motherf**king woman fine!’ … Just be quiet, baby cause you ain’t gonna have no problem men meeting you."

Brittany Renner got traction in the basketball world when her relationship with Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington came out. Renner, who is six years older than Washington, was accused of trapping Washington after she got pregnant.

The two former lovers created a storm when they took shots at each other on numerous occasions. Both, however, have since moved on.

Brittany Renner doesn’t feel like a single mother after the PJ Washington split

Brittany Renner and PJ Washington share a son. At one point, she admitted that she thought her relationship with the Charlotte Hornets forward would end in a wedding. Instead, they broke up and threw mud at each other.

Renner, a few years ago, responded to critics in an interview with DJ Akademiks that she was receiving $200k in child support. The fitness model claimed Washington is spending just $2000 for their kid.

Despite their differences, Brittany Renner doesn’t feel like she’s a solo act in bringing up her son. PJ Washington does his part as the boy’s father.

Here’s what she had to say about co-parenting with the NBA player on Revolt World:

“If we have a schedule where it’s alternating — I get Monday and Tuesday. He gets Wednesday [and] Thursday…we alternate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Am I a single mom then, still? Or it’s just because I’m single, I don’t have a partner? ‘Cause his father is very much present and takes care of him.

"I mean my son, I ain’t gonna lie … he’s in a multimillion-dollar house, he gets dropped off in a Lamborghini, he ain’t hurting for nothing.

It seems like Renner’s just fine. Her son’s doing fine and some, apparently, couldn’t care less about her “body count.”