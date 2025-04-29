"I have to carry this guy again like 25 years ago" - Dirk Nowitzki teases Steve Nash over new analyst gig with major broadcaster

On Tuesday, Steve Nash agreed to join Amazon Prime's NBA team for the 2025-26 season. Nash joins former teammate, Dirk Nowitzki, as part of the studio crew Amazon is putting together for the next campaign.

Nash will not only be with Nowitzki at the desk, as Blake Griffin and Taylor Rooks round out the cast.

Nowitzki reacted to the development, joking about carrying Nash again, 25 years after they shared the court with the Dallas Mavericks.

"Now I have to carry this guy again like i did over 25 years ago…," Nowitzki tweeted.

The two played together from 1998 to 2004. Nash wound up hitting free agency and joined the Phoenix Suns, while Nowitzki spent his entire career in Dallas.

Nash recently became part of the NBA media alongside LeBron James on the "Mind The Game" podcast, which the four-time champion brought back for a second season after his original co-host, JJ Redick, accepted the LA Lakers coaching job.

Amazon signs Stan Van Gundy for in-game coverage crew, which includes Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash

Along with the news that Amazon signed Steve Nash to join its team for the 2025-26 NBA season, The Athletic also reported that the company signed Stan Van Gundy.

Van Gundy has long been a staple of broadcasting booths both at the NBA and NCAA levels. He previously worked for ESPN.

Amazon has also notably signed another familiar voice: Ian Eagle. However, according to The Athletic, there's been no word yet on whether Van Gundy will share the broadcast booth with him, or whether the company will split them up to create two broadcast teams.

Amazon also reportedly had an interest in Dwyane Wade, who notably spent time in the booth alongside Eagle during the 2024 Paris Olympics. If they land Wade, expect him to call games with Eagle, while Amazon finds another broadcasting partner to share the booth with Van Gundy.

