"I was caught in the moment" - Paul Pierce sets record straight on viral video buzz that got him fired from ESPN

After his NBA career, Paul Pierce transitioned into a role with ESPN that would see him appear on-air to share his thoughts. Despite working his way into a rhythm in the role, Pierce wound up involved in a scandal that brought his time with the network to an end in 2021. While on Instagram live, Pierce was seen at a party smoking and drinking while surorunded by dancers.

The situation quickly went viral, with fans cracking jokes at the Hall of Famer's expense, with ESPN taking note of the situation. After four years with the worldwide leader in sports, Pierce was fired for violating the morals clause of his contract.

At the time, Paul Pierce seemed to be at peace with the situation. Saying that he was simply fired for having a good time and was already eager to ditch the suit and tie. Now, on episode one of "The Truth Lounge," part of All The Smoke productions, The Truth opened up on his 2021 firing:

"I got some stuff I gotta get off my chest. And I got a list right here. First thing on the list, my exit from ESP. ... The day I got fired, it was all going down. It's my boy's birthday poker game. He has some girls there. And I'm feeling good. I'm enjoying retirement. It's poker night, my boy's birthday.

"Come on now. ... I was caught in the moment."

"I'm like, oh, s**t" - Paul Pierce didn't realize Instagram Live videos could be recorded

As many pointed out, Paul Pierce's infamous 2021 video had nothing illegal taking place. While there was smoking taking place, and plenty of gambling being done, none of what was shown in the video landed Pierce in any sort of legal trouble despite his firing.

As the Hall of Famer indicated, he was simply having a good time and wanted to capture the moment, which he admittedly was caught up in. Thinking that he was being careful because he wasn't posting anything to his Instagram profile, Pierce explained that he went to sleep that night carefree.

As he stated, he had a good night of gambling, and when you have a good night of gambling, you sleep well. The next morning, he woke up to a number of text messages and phone calls about the matter. It was then the Hall of Famer realized what had happened.

"I wake up, phone is off the chain. I'm like, why everybody blowing me up? What's going on? I'm like, what you mean? Then I look up the video showing, I'm like, oh, s**t."

Although Paul Pierce was fired from the network, it appears as though things have worked out. With more episodes of his new show The Truth Lounge expected in the coming weeks as part of the All The Smoke productions network, it will be interesting to see what else the Hall of Famer dishes on.