"I celebrate Steph Curry; That’s who I celebrate" - Shaquille O'Neal says he prefers Steph and the Golden State Warriors over celebrating the 7th-placed LA Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal is just one of the many basketball fans this season who would rather watch Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors than the LA Lakers. The 21-4 Warriors, with Curry leading the way, are the hottest show in the NBA right now. So much so that opposing fans would sometimes cheer for them rather than the home team because of Curry's highlight reels.

In an episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq, the Hall of Famer and LA Lakers legend vowed not to return to the former Staples Center. Aside from the name change to Crypto.com Arena, the Big Diesel stressed that he’s not even coming back to watch the LA Lakers.

Here’s what he had to say to co-host Nischelle Turner:

“Who want to watch them people play? I don’t celebrate seventh place at all. I celebrate Steph Curry. That’s who I celebrate. I can go to Golden State and watch him play.”

Shaq was clearly up to date with the LA Lakers’ struggles. He knew they were in seventh place in the West following their humiliating loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers have a 13-13 record and have more questions than answers about their season.

Consistency and lack of effort are the recurring themes of the LA Lakers’ campaign this season. Shaq, an analyst of NBA on TNT, pointed out that the Lakers are “a little bit too cool and a little bit too lackadaisical.”

LeBron James’ injuries and time under health and safety protocols have clearly affected the LA Lakers. The four-time MVP has only played 14 of the Lakers' 26 games and was visibly upset in their loss to the Grizzlies.

Will Shaq go and watch Steph Curry's attempt to dethrone Ray Allen as the all-time leader in three-points made?

Steph Curry could break Ray Allen's three-point shots made record against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. [Photo: USA Today]

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be on the road for the next seven games. The Warriors’ franchise player is only 10 three-pointers away from taking his rightful place as the best shooter in NBA history. If Shaq wants to see the historic moment, he may have to go on the road to either Philadelphia or Indiana.

Steph Curry is now 10 threes away from passing Allen on the career three-pointers list. He hit six threes on Wednesday. Ray Allen's record lives another day.Steph Curry is now 10 threes away from passing Allen on the career three-pointers list. He hit six threes on Wednesday. https://t.co/5LfqRQtuem

Shaq could also see and celebrate Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on February 12 against LeBron James and the LA Lakers. But to do that, he would have to step through the portals of the venue that will then be known as Crypto.com Arena.

