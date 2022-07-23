"I checked in, and I got a very quick 'Hell no'!" - NBA analyst on possibility of 9x All-Star from Lakers signing with Dallas Mavericks if he were a free agent

Russell Westbrook has been in the headlines for weeks now. Westbrook has been in multiple trade rumors following his poor season with the Lakers. Despite the team's best efforts, they haven't been able to offload the former MVP.

His underwhelming play last season has made him difficult to trade. Another underlying issue is his $47 million salary for the 2022-23 season. Teams have been using their leverage to demand first-round picks from the Lakers. The Lakers aren't interested in giving up picks, which is why Westbrook is still on the roster.

The Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets reportedly had discussions with the Lakers. Recently, even the Dallas Mavericks entered the conversation. However, NBA reporter Tim MacMahon dismissed these rumors on the "Hoops Collective" podcast.

"So you guys told me that you'd heard that and I checked in, I got a very quick, 'Hell no,' said MacMahon while dismissing Westbrook-Mavericks trade rumors

Would the Mavs be interested in Russell Westbrook if he became a free agent somehow?"I got a very quick 'hell no'"...The response @espn_macmahon got after "checking in" about Westbrook in Dallas

Westbrook averaged 18.5 PPG in 78 appearances. He looked like a shadow of his former self. So far, no team has shown a desire to take a risk on him after last season.

⚡️ @TheWestbrookEra “Dad, how good was Russell Westbrook?” “Dad, how good was Russell Westbrook?” https://t.co/MT4tMADANY

With most rumors slowly starting to fall off, Westbrook could stay with LA.

Will Russell Westbrook be able to redeem himself if he stays with the Lakers next season?

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

Russell Westbrook is widely regarded as one of the most athletic players in the NBA. He is a triple-double threat on a nightly basis and can hurt defenses in transition. However, the former MVP has faced considerable criticism since the 2021-22 season.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham, however, is highly confident about making things work with Westbrook on the Lakers. One of the biggest takeaways from Ham's comments on Westbrook has been his emphasis on defense.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb Russell Westbrook is 143-51 in games where he records a triple-double! Russell Westbrook is 143-51 in games where he records a triple-double! https://t.co/B1yiwFurM0

Ham expects Russ to be a strong defensive presence. However, Westbrook has never been an ace defender. He is a strong guard and can lock players up using his athleticism.

JDJackson @Alwaysn4evaArt Russell Westbrook's Best Clutch Moments as a Laker! Russell Westbrook's Best Clutch Moments as a Laker! https://t.co/dG8yhLrBkE

Next season could prove to be the most important of his career. His future in the league depends on how he performs next season. If he remains with the Lakers, he will have to figure out a way to adapt to Ham's style of play.

