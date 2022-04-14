“I chop it up with him, he gave me a lot of good knowledge on the level of expectations” - Steph Curry on LeBron James dropping in for a game during the former’s college days

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James have been two of the top superstars in the NBA over the years. But their bond didn't just start on the NBA court, it began to develop during Curry's time as a lethal scorer in college.

Some of the top players in the NBA have always kept an interest in getting an eye on the incoming slate of talent that is coming into the NBA each year. It's why numerous NBA players will go to college games to get their own views on some of the notable prospects that are destined to take the next leap.

The same was similar for LeBron, as he went on to attend one of Curry's games while putting on a show at Davidson. In a recent episode of The Ringer's "Book of Basketball 2.0" podcast, Curry shared a story of getting to talk to LeBron after one of his games and getting advice from the Lakers superstar.

"I chopped it up with him. He gave me a lot of good knowledge on the level of expectations that I should set for myself and the way to kind of keep tunnel vision on just get embedded no matter what the situation around me was maintaining control on what I can control..."

Steph Curry preparing for Playoffs with Golden State Warriors

Since entering the league from Davidson, Steph Curry has transformed into one of the top superstars in the game. His lethal outside shooting ability has had an everlasting impact on the sport of basketball, as Curry has the talent to takeover a game in a split second with his limitless range from three-point range.

There's no denying that Curry has become one of the most exciting players in the league to watch on a nightly basis, and the superstar guard will now be getting ready to make his much anticipated return to the team for the NBA Playoffs.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry just walked out in front of reporters for a post practice workout

Curry looked like a potential MVP candidate this year, before the Warriors started to see a decline in play and the superstar guard suffered an ankle injury. He's yet to return to the court since March 16th.

Basketball fans around the world will be anxiously awaiting to see if Curry will be healthy enough to get Golden State back on track for the Playoffs. If the superstar guard can find his groove early, the Warriors could start to look like the dangerous team that was once taking the league by storm.

