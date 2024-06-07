"I claim no jinxing from these bozos" - NBA fans react to Celtics fans getting ready for Mavericks slander with 'Kyrie Sucks' & 'Luka Sucks' gear

While the Boston Celtics are getting ready to host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA finals, their fans are pulling tricks to try and get under their opponents' skins. Ahead of the series opener, a Twitter account shared two pictures of fans selling Celtics gear with the messages 'Kyrie Sucks' and 'Luka Sucks.'

This might appeal to some fans who enjoy taunting the opposing team, but this time, the shirts sparked a variety of reactions.

Some fans disapproved of the shirts and called out those selling them, hoping to avoid any 'jinx' this gear might cause.

"I claim no jinxing from these bozos 💚☘️ my guys will be ready," a Mavericks fan wrote.

"Why are we still doing this," another fan said.

"These guys are why we can’t have nice things," somebody else said.

This series presents some intriguing storylines, including Kyrie Irving's return to Boston to try and beat the team he played for from 2017 through 2019. Thus, given his tumultuous relationship with the team's fans, others said that it was time for them to move on from the situation since the athlete has been out of the team for several years.

"It has been half a decade, at this point it’s just pathetic. Team has made the finals twice since he left, time to get over it," one fan wrote.

"Don’t buy this garbage Celtic fans, we are focused on 18 not drama," another fan chimed in.

"Beyond stupid. We can and should root hard against him, but Luka certainly does not suck. Grow up people." A user commented.

Boston wants to win the game before the actual game, but history has shown these taunts can backfire at the worst possible time.

Steph Curry once made Celtics fans pay for taunting his wife

The last time the Boston Celtics played in the NBA Finals, they tried to troll Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, by writing 'Ayesha Curry can't cook outside a restaurant' during the 2022 series. The Golden State Warriors didn't take those words kindly, and went on a personal vendetta against the C's, taking over the series and winning his fourth NBA title. Before that, he answered Celtics fans by wearing a jersey that read 'Ayesha Curry can cook.'

Speaking on how important this stuff was for him, Curry called himself the 'petty King.'

"I’m the petty king. So I know all about everything and I use it as entertainment and have fun with it," he said in a June 2022 press conference. "The more you are on this stage, the more you realize the attention that is on you. How much it means to each fanbase. How much it means to these cities."

The Celtics took a 2-1 lead after three games during that series. But things went south for them when Curry took over and the Warriors swept the Celtics to return to the top of the league.