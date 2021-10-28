"I did a conscious effort in the weight room this summer" - Anthony Davis on avoiding serious injuries

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers is one of the best players in the world, but he has a reputation for being injury prone. In an effort to avoid any major injuries this season, Davis went to the weight room in the offseason and added muscle to his frame.

In the LA Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs last Tuesday, Davis suffered two injury scares. The first was his right shoulder, which got banged up when he went for a dunk and Spurs center Jakob Poeltl blocked it.

The second came late in regulation when Anthony Davis went down holding his knee. After the game, Davis called the knee injury a stinger and was not serious. He also told the media that his offseason training paid off as he put on more muscle to avoid injuries.

“I did a conscious effort in the weight room this summer, so the injury could have been a lot worse if I didn’t. But just playing through it man, I mean stuff is going to happen early on. Things happen. It’s part of basketball, it’s part of the game. But what you do to prevent those injuries is what’s most important. Staying on top of your recovery and your strength training and your treatments and stuff, so that’s kind of what I’ve been focusing on and was able to continue to play after that injury,” Davis said.

Anthony Davis was able to play through both minor injuries in the LA Lakers' overtime win over the Spurs. Davis was able to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but the Lakers lost after blowing a 26-point lead, the biggest in team history.

Anthony Davis has a long list of injuries in his career

Anthony Davis as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Anthony Davis is in his tenth season in the NBA, but he has never played a full season due to injuries. Davis' career-high in games played in a season is 75, and he did it twice in 2017 and 2018. Some of the injuries he suffered as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans include a fractured hand, concussion, sprained ankle, hip strain, sprained shoulder, groin strain, knee pain and many more.

In fact, Anthony Davis has had more than 50 injuries recorded since making his debut in 2012. As a member of the LA Lakers, Davis has already suffered injuries to his shoulder, knee, glute, calf, abductor, quadriceps, heel, and groin, which he suffered in the playoffs last season.

The LA Lakers are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this season. However, their chances of winning go down when Anthony Davis is injured. If Davis can stay healthy all season long, the Lakers have a shot at winning their record 18th NBA title.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar