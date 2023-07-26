“I don't consider myself a good guy” - James Harden gives bold statement on mindset throughout NBA career

Since entering the NBA, the narrative around James Harden has changed greatly. He was once one of the most marveled stars in the league, but his actions have caused many to turn on him.

During a recent interview, James Harden talked about his perception around the league. It was there that he gave a bold remark. In his own mind, Harden doesn't see himself as good or bad. Instead, he is a someone that works hard and just focuses on basketball.

"I just work hard, play basketball and let everybody else talk. So I don't consider myself a good guy. I don't consider myself a bad guy. I just do my job and stay out of the way and that's kind of been my mindset my entire career."

These remarks come just a month after Harden informed the Philadelphia 76ers that he'd like to be traded.

Is James Harden right about the mindset of his NBA career?

He might feel a certain way, but the story of James Harden's career is much different. Especailly when it comes to just focusing on basketball.

For starters, the former MVP has quit on not one but three different teams now. When the Houston Rockets were going through a retooling, he showed up out of shape with no desire to play. This got him traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he would turn down a big contract extension and request a trade.

After his short stint in Brooklyn, Harden found himself reunited with Daryl Morey on the Philadelphia 76ers. However, even this wasn't enough to get him happy. He opted into his contract for this upcoming season only to request another trade in the same breath.

At his peak, Harden was one of the greatest offensive players the game has ever seen. That being said, it won't be the story of his career. Instead, he'll go down as the unhappy star that ran himself out of multiple towns.

Harden might not consider himself to be a bad guy, but actions speak louder than words. When push comes to shove, he's proven that he only cares about himself.

If basketball was his top focus, he would not be requesting a trade out of Philly right now. They have the MVP of the league in Joel Embiid, and rising stars like Tyrese Maxey on the roster. He should be helping them chase a championship, but instead is looking on to other horizions.

