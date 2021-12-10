“I copped out to the respect, the true and authentic respect, I have for Reggie and Ray” - Steph Curry talks about respecting legends like Reggie Miller and Ray Allen as he closes in on the latter’s 3-point record

It's no news that Steph Curry is the best shooter in the NBA and will soon become the best long-range shooter of all time. The Golden State Warriors point guard has been impossible to guard as he defies all strategies used against him.

The average three-point line had been pegged at 23 feet and 9 inches, this seemed far enough until Steph Curry happened. The 33-year old has revolutionized long-range shooting, making over 350 threes from at least the 28 foot mark. This has made him difficult to guard, as he has registered a career three-point percentage of 43.2.

Defenders are told to guard the 3-point arc in order to stop their opponents from making shots from deep. But how do you stop a player who doesn't mind pulling up from 28 feet away from the rim?

Speaking of his long-range shooting and soon-to-be record-breaking three-point tally. Steph Curry pays respect to the legends that came before him, Reggie Miller and Ray Allen.

“I don’t even have words for it, to be honest. I copped out to the respect, the true and authentic respect, I have for Reggie and Ray. I’m not claiming that until I get that record. And it’s not just getting the record. There’s another caveat of hoop heads knowing volume and efficiency is huge. Like, mastering both. So the fact that I have — I know I still got a lot more in my career — been able to shoot the percentage that I have in the regular season over the course of my career … with how defenses have changed against me and the shots that I take, and all of that, to me is pretty special. But to get to that number is a big deal.”

Steph Curry and his inauguration to join the 3-point legends - Reggie Miller and Ray Allen

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 30, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Steph Curry has surpassed the total number of three pointers scored in the NBA in terms of both the regular season and the playoffs. Now however, he is 10 threes away from breaking the record for the most three-pointers made in the regular season, doing so with way fewer games played (786).

Blue Wire @bluewirepods With six made 3s tonight, Steph Curry’s knocking on the door 🔥



All-time made threes:



Ray Allen: 2973 (1300 games)

Steph Curry: 2964 (786 games 👀)

Reggie Miller: 2560 (1389 games) With six made 3s tonight, Steph Curry’s knocking on the door 🔥All-time made threes:Ray Allen: 2973 (1300 games)Steph Curry: 2964 (786 games 👀)Reggie Miller: 2560 (1389 games) https://t.co/J9xJ8N1m4F

Reggie Miller used to hold the record for the most 3-pointers scored in the regular season (2,560) with 1389 games played. But on February 10, 2011, Ray Allen broke the record and went on to register 2,973 three-pointers, having made 1,300 appearances in the process. And now Steph Curry lurks.

Reggie Miller led the league in three-point shots made in the 1992-93 and 1996-97 NBA seasons. The former Indiana Pacers shooting guard recorded at least 1 made three-pointer in 68 consecutive games from November 15, 1996, through to April 6, 1997.

The shooting maestro is one of eight players who have registered 50% or more from the field, 40% or more from beyond the arc and 90% or more from the charity stripe in a single season (while attaining the NBA statistical minimums across all 3 categories). The other seven players in the exclusive club consist of Larry Bird, Mark Price, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Michael Brogdon in that order.

Oddschanger @Oddschanger Steph Curry last night against the Brooklyn Nets broke the NBA record for the most three point shots made in a single calendar year (399).



There's still 21 games left to play in 2021 😂 Steph Curry last night against the Brooklyn Nets broke the NBA record for the most three point shots made in a single calendar year (399).There's still 21 games left to play in 2021 😂 https://t.co/b5HawRIUeK

Steph Curry has been squarely pointed in this direction for a long time. Breaking the record for the fewest games played to reach 100 three-pointers in a season (19). While also holding the record for the most three-pointers made in a single season (402).

He also broke Miller's record, with at least 1 made three in 79 consecutive appearances. Steph Curry has led the league in three-pointers made for a record 6 seasons and will be looking to make it seven by the end of the 2021-22 NBA season.

