“I cost us a championship… Would I do that again? One thousand percent” - Draymond Green reflects on his suspension during 2016 NBA Finals, takes accountability for his actions

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green holds himself accountable for his team missing out on winning the 2016 NBA Finals. Green was ejected for apparently kicking LeBron James in the groin during Game 4.

He also received a one-match suspension and had to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers win Game 5 on the Warriors' homecourt. In a recent interview with Checc'n In, Green said he owns up to his mistake but would do it all over again if he had the opportunity.

Here's what he said (H/T Legion Hoops):

“I cost us a championship. I’m fine with that. I can take that on the chin, no problem. I own up to my mistakes. Would I do it again? One thousand percent.”

Draymond Green averaged 14.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per contest through the first four games. He was arguably the Dubs' best two-way player during the series. The Warriors evidently missed his playmaking and defense in Game 5 and Green's suspension was considered the turning point of the series.

The Warriors were 3-1 up and could've closed the series in Game 5 had Draymond been available. However, the Cavaliers won the pivotal contest on Golden State's home court.

It gave LeBron James and Co. the momentum to make a monumental comeback from being down 3-1 in the series to win the championship.

Speculation circling Draymond Green's future with several key player hitting free agency

The Golden State Warriors may have a tough time keeping all their key players from their 2022 championship-winning team beyond this season. Andrew Wiggins (unrestricted) and Jordan Poole (restricted) will be free agents next offseason.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has a player option to extend for another year, or he could decline to join Wiggins in unrestricted free agency. It may not be viable for the Warriors to give all three players the contracts they deserve.

They already have the highest payroll in the NBA at around $380 million, and Poole's extension alone could increase that cost significantly. He could earn a three-digit sum over the next four years on a rookie-scale deal, while Wiggins is arguably a max player.

Green is eligible to sign a $138 million contract for four years.

Golden State already had to let go of several players like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. to avoid going overboard with their luxury tax penalties. Wiggins and Poole are considered the future cornerstones of the franchise.

They've shown their ability to make an impact during the Warriors' championship-winning 2021-22 season. Consequently, Golden State will likely want to keep them in the long run.

Previous NBA rumors have suggested that Draymond Green is looking for a max contract, but the Golden State Warriors are unlikely to meet his demands. He will be 36 by the end of the new max deal he wants the Warriors to offer him. Green may have experienced a decline in his performances by then.

The possibility of Draymond Green not finishing his career with the Warriors seems like a legitimate one. Golden State will want to keep every player on their roster, but it will be interesting to see if they can find a way to fork out deals that are affordable for them.

