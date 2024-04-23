"I couldn’t even tweet": Magic Johnson tips his hat to Nuggets despite devastating Lakers loss

It wasn't just Lakers fans who were left speechless by Jamal Murray's game-winner from last night's 101-99 win; NBA legend Magic Johnson also joined the boat. It was disappointing enough that the LA Lakers failed to protect their 20-point lead on the road but to lose a game by a contested jumper made the loss all the more demoralizing.

Considered to be one of the most prominent figures in LA Lakers history, Magic Johnson shared that it took him a while to process what just happened at the end of Game 2's regulation. It was one of those deflating losses after a game that was there for the taking for the purple and gold unit.

"Last night I was so devastated I couldn't even tweet," Johnson posted. "An unebeliavable shot by Jamal Murray, and an outstanding comeback by the Nuggets."

Considering how Murray was not in a consistent rhythm at the offensive end, shooting 9-of-24 for 20 points, it ended up working out for him at the best possible time.

Coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets appears to be a difficult assignment for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Regardless, the ball now returns to their home court for Games 3 and 4, with the chance to tie the series at two apiece.

Magic Johnson didn't place the blame on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Lakers' Game 1 loss to the Nuggets

Following the LA Lakers' 114-103 Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson highlighted the lowly shooting performances of D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

"This Lakers loss isn't LeBron or AD's fault," Johnson posted. "Just like I said the other day ... the guards had to play well — and they didn't. Dlo was 1/9 from the 3-point line, Reaves was quiet most of the game, and they only combined for 26 points."

It was a seven-point lead for the Denver Nuggets with just 4:17 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the Lakers struggled to get sufficient defensive stops as the defending champions kept pouring it on at the offensive end to put the game away.

Winner of five NBA titles, Magic Johnson knows what it takes to win one in the league and it usually involves a strong collective effort from a unit that goes beyond the production of the stars.

