"I'd boo myself tonight too": Giannis Antetokounmpo gives honest reaction to Bucks fans rage after loss to Utah

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks sustained another embarrassing loss. On Monday night, the Bucks dropped one to the Utah Jazz by a 132-116 margin at home, recording their fourth loss in five games. Milwaukee's defensive woes were exploited again.

Utah shot 52.2%, including 20 3-pointers, with 16 coming in the first half alone as the Bucks trailed by 31 points (77-46). Milwaukee fans at Fiserv Forum let the team know about their frustration in the first half after the Bucks gave up a defensive rebound. The Bucks trailed 60-34 with five minutes in the second quarter.

Giannis, disappointed with the Bucks' effort again, apparently agreed with the fans' sentiment after the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think we have great fans, but around the league, if you don't play hard and don't give everything for the team, there are times where you might get booed," Giannis said (via Bucks beat writer Erick Nehm).

"S**t, I'd boo myself tonight too," Giannis Antetokounmpo added.

Expand Tweet

The Bucks produced another lackadaisical outing on defense. The Jazz dominated the boards with a 47-38 advantage while gaining a 20-13 edge on second-chance points. It's been a constant theme for the Bucks, currently 22nd in defensive ratings.

The Bucks have also conceded 119.9 points a game this season, which ranks 24th. That's the worst mark among teams that are placed one to eighth in either conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo in disbelief as Bucks trail by 33 points in first half

The Milwaukee Bucks came into the season as one of the hot favorites to win it all after the Damian Lillard trade. However, not everything's gone according to plan for the 2021 NBA champions. While their offensive potential has seemed limitless at times, the team's defensive frailties have constantly hindered them.

Barring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, the Bucks don't have many solid options on defense. Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley have been exceptional in pushing the Bucks' boundaries offensively, but their lack of size and attentiveness on defense has hurt the team.

Lillard was absent, citing personal reasons on Monday, but the Bucks couldn't get going offensively or defensively. Giannis was in disbelief that the Bucks went down 33 in the first half.

"Being down in the first half 33 points, I don't remember the last time we were down 33 points in the first half playing at home," Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "Yeah. It was frustrating, for sure."

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be voicing his opinion more and holding responsible personnel accountable lately. He even called out the Bucks' coaching staff, saying the team needs to be 'coached better.'

Expand Tweet

It's one of the main talking points among critics, especially during this 1-4 run, as there have been questionable instances during games regarding rotations and adjustments from rookie coach Adrian Griffin's end.