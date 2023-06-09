"I’d clip my acrylics off anytime"- Ayesha Curry shares a beautiful post as husband Steph Curry prepares for landmark golf match

Ayesha Curry is all set to root for Steph Curry as he prepares to take center stage at 2023 Capital One's The Match. It will be his second appearance at the event. Curry previously participated in 2020 alongside NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Curry will team up with his 'Spalsh Bro' Klay Thompson against Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. With preparations underway, Ayesha took to Instagram to show support for her husband. She uploaded a series of pictures of their time on the golf course ahead of The Match. Ayesha wrote a heartfelt caption, saying:

"I'll clip my acrylics anytime to play golf with you my love."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry got some good reps in for The Match as he also participated in the Memorial Pro-Am Tournament, teaming up with 3-time major winner Jordan Spieth and PGA Tour winner Keith Mitchell recently. The tournament, played between June 1st to June 4th, also featured several other celebrities, including former NFL stars and renowned personalities from the performing arts world.

The four-time NBA champion has spent the offseason as he does every year, spending time on the golf course, playing his second favorite sport after basketball.

Steph Curry will hope to find some success on the golf course after a disappointing playoffs loss

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will hope to win The Match against reigning NFL champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The duo suffered their first Western Conference playoffs loss since 2014 against the LA Lakers in the second round this year.

It was an unusual feeling for the two stars, who had been used to playing in the NBA Finals for so many years. The Warriors hadn't failed to make the finals when the two were healthy in a postseason appearance since 2015.

On top of that, Curry didn't win The Match in 2020 when he teamed up with Peyton Manning. They lost 4 and 3 to Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson. Considering how competitive he is as an athlete, he would surely want to avoid another loss at this tournament.

He seems like the most experienced among all four non-golfers participating in The Match. Steph Curry's love for the sport is well-portrayed and it's something he generally leans towards during his time off from the court.

Fans can catch Curry and his fellow athletes participating in the event on June 29th, 2023. It will be televised live on TNT.

Poll : 0 votes