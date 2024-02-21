"I'd destroy all these guys": Draymond Green 'baffled' at NCAA coaching after Syracuse's failure to maximize Chris Bell's scorching night

While the NBA is on pause after the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Draymond Green has been spending his time watching college basketball. The former Michigan State Spartan got interested in the recent Syracuse Orange vs NC State Wolfpack matchup.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year criticized Syracuse's second-half adjustments. The Orange's Chris Bell, who just went 8-for-8 beyond the 3-point line in the first half, was not able to capitalize on the momentum in the second half.

Green said on X, formerly Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I personally think if I ever coached college bball I’d destroy all these guys! I just watched Chris Bell start 8-8 from 3 in the 1st half, And finish 8-10. They didn’t have him set one back screen but only sat in the corner. Didn’t run a pick and roll with him as the back action."

Expand Tweet

More so, Green put this on Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry for not putting Bell to succeed during their second-half adjustments.

He continued:

"And put the defender in a Single side tag position, and he got one shot in the 2nd half. Watching college BBall baffles me. His coach didn’t know how to use him to get other guys shots. Let alone get him another shot… HOWEVER… Boy got a ratchet!"

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, the Syracuse Orange (17-10) were still able to pick up a win over the No. 21 team in NCAA basketball. Syracuse has four more games left before March Madness including a matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies and Clemson Tigers.

Draymond Green's college career

The Golden State Warriors big man is one of the rare NBA players right now who played all four years in college. During his time playing college basketball for the Michigan State Spartans, Draymond Green earned several notable awards and distinctions.

These include being named the NABC National Player of the Year and achieving consensus first-team All-American status in 2012. He was also honored as the Big Ten Player of the Year and made the first-team All-Big Ten.

Additionally, Draymond Green received recognition twice as a Third-team All-Big Ten member in 2010 and 2011. His defensive abilities were acknowledged with a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team in 2012. Furthermore, he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten tournament in 2012.

His significant contributions to the Spartans' basketball program were commemorated when his jersey number, No. 23, was retired by Michigan State University.