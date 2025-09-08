"I'd just get lipo": Gilbert Arenas makes his stance clear on Drake denying BBL and fake abs allegations without hesitation

Former Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas shared his candid opinion on Drake’s claims about his body on Sunday. Earlier this week, the artist addressed rumors about fake abs and a BBL, which he denied, prompting Arenas to respond.
On Sunday’s episode of the Chill Gill podcast, Arenas appeared with his wife, Melli Monaco, who asked for his take on Drake’s alleged BBL and fake abs, questioning whether the artist had undergone the procedures.
"I mean, if he said he didn't, he didn't. I can only go by (what he said)," Arenas said (2:48 onwards). "
Arenas added whether he would do the procedure himself.
"Baby. I would just get lipo," Arenas remarked (3:52 onwards). "I'm not going to sit there and try to do it every time, because every time would make her look lopsided.
"I don’t need the fat in my body anyway, to be honest. Listen, if I can take the drugs without side effects to get a seven, eight, nine, ten pack, I’m doing it. If I can go right now and do surgery without having to deal with the little waistband and just get the abs today, I’m doing it, baby."
Arenas and his wife discussed a clip of Drake on Bobbi Althoff’s podcast. The host asked Drake whether the rumors about his abs and a BBL were true, which the artist quickly denied.
While denying any procedures, Drake admitted to photoshopping and editing his images to enhance his body’s shape and tone.
Gilbert Arenas explains why he created O*ly Fans account during candid talk with his wife, Melli Monaco
Gilbert Arenas has achieved significant success since his NBA career, hosting his own podcast and appearing on shows with Skip Bayless and his wife, Melli Monaco. On We Said What We Said with Monaco, Arenas discussed his O*lyFans account.
The conversation came up while the duo discussed tennis player Sachia Vickery's O*nlyFans account.
" I think this was around like 2020, when the hoes went broke," he said. "Because all the NBA players and rappers and all that, they had to be home with their wives and girlfriends, so they couldn't fly from city to city like they wanted to. So they had to stay home. I started it (the account). I did. … I'm married now."
Despite confessing to opening the account, Arenas revealed that he was never active on the platform, while Monaco didn't seem fazed by the confession.
