"I’d kill my bf if he tweeted that" - Suns fans react as Devin Booker makes feelings known on Hooters

Hooters is reportedly on the verge of filing for bankruptcy following the closure of several locations, and one fan in particular isn't taking the news well — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. The well-known restaurant chain, famous for its waitresses in revealing outfits, has announced it is exploring a potential restructuring, with legal proceedings expected to begin in April.

Upon hearing the news, Devin Booker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his disappointment, writing:

“Plz don’t go @Hooters.”

Fans quickly responded with humor, with one jokingly saying:

“I’d kill my bf if he tweeted that.”

Booker is famously in a relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Other fans resurfaced old tweets and moments that showcased just how big of a Hooters fan Devin Booker— and some of his Suns teammates, including Kevin Durant — are.

Here are other reactions:

“Mr booker you have a brand to protect you can’t just be tweeting things like this,” one said.

“It’s sad when a NBA player is focused more on hooters than a NBA ring. Devin will never win a championship,” another commented.

“Bro a D1 gooner 😭😭,” another added.

According to Bloomberg, Hooters of America has been struggling with significant debt and declining customer traffic in recent years. In 2021, the company sold around $300 million in asset-backed bonds.

Bloomberg also reported that the casual dining chain is working with the law firm Ropes & Gray to prepare a filing, though the plans are not yet finalized. However, sources indicated that the court process would likely begin within the next two months.

Devin Booker explains his love of Hooters

In 2020, Devin Booker spoke openly about his longtime love for Hooters, a fascination that dates back to his teenage years. His first tweet about the chain came in 2012, writing: “I’m thinking hooters tonight with the fellas.”

Eight years later, while streaming on Twitch, Booker revealed that his love for the restaurant was something he got from his father.

“My dad used to play in this men’s tournament in Mississippi … every Thursday or every Friday, something like that,” he said (per Arizona Sports). “After we leave that, he would take him and the whole team to Hooters. It wasn’t me and homeboys … but we was definitely in there with the fellas.”

In February 2024, the Suns acquired Royce O'Neale in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, but as soon as the deal happened, his name started trending alongside Hooters.

Run It Back’s Michelle Beadle later asked O'Neale if he knew why fans were digging through his old tweets about Hooters, and he admitted he was caught off guard (per Arizona Sports):

“To be honest I have no idea. When I got traded, I was like, ‘Yo, why I am trending with Hooters?’ I see me, book, KD and Brad tweeted something about Hooters. I was like, ‘Oh, OK.'”

Meanwhile, the Suns have had a turbulent season, sitting at 27-29 and ranking just 11th in the Western Conference.

