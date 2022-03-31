"I'd like to get a championship to go along with that" - Chris Paul on breaking Phoenix Suns' franchise record while emphasizing their ultimate goal

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has reflected after helping break a franchise record, reiterating his desire to win the Championship.

In the Suns' 107-103 win against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Suns guard Chris Paul reflected on being part of multiple franchises to win 60 games in the regular season.

Paul has been an elite point guard for most of his NBA career. Having been a part of some great teams, Paul enjoyed his best regular-season record with the 2017-18 Houston Rockets, who notched up a 65-win season.

Following the Suns' latest win, Paul added that he would like to go all the way with the team this year, saying:

"It's great. It's all going well. Honestly, I'd like to get a championship to go along with that. But that doesn't diminish anything that we've done, you know. Seasons are hard. It's a long season. Ups and downs of a season, you know. It's dope to be a part of this franchise, to have the opportunity to have the most wins this franchise has ever had."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Chris Paul on being with the 2017-18 "I'd like to get a championship to go along with that."Chris Paul on being with the 2017-18 #Rockets that won a franchise record 65 games and these 2021-22 #Suns that tied the franchise's record at 62 with six games remaining. "I'd like to get a championship to go along with that."Chris Paul on being with the 2017-18 #Rockets that won a franchise record 65 games and these 2021-22 #Suns that tied the franchise's record at 62 with six games remaining. https://t.co/0XwRmDvxXp

With a 62-14 record, the Suns have matched their franchise record for most wins in a regular season. With six games left, the team could surpass that tally.

Could Chris Paul lead the Phoenix Suns to the title?

Chris Paul (left) and Devin Booker share the floor

Following up on last year's epic playoff run, where they reached the Finals, the Phoenix Suns have continued from where they left of. After relinquishing a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals last year, the Suns are determined to go all the way this season.

Chris Paul's leadership has played a huge role in that. One of the most intelligent players in the game, Paul is also a seasoned veteran and floor general. His role as a point guard demands him to bring the best out of his teammates on a nightly basis. As the results show, Paul has definitely met the brief.

StatMuse @statmuse Suns point guards at age 36:



Nash CP3

15 PPG 15 PPG

11 APG 11 APG

49 FG% 49 FG%

54 eFG% 54 eFG%

33 MPG 33 MPG

3 yrs into diet 3 yrs into diet Suns point guards at age 36:Nash CP315 PPG 15 PPG11 APG 11 APG49 FG% 49 FG%54 eFG% 54 eFG%33 MPG 33 MPG3 yrs into diet 3 yrs into diet https://t.co/ECJGoKNhxX

Paired with extremely talented players like Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges, while grooming Devin Booker as a franchise cornerstone, Paul has transformed the young Suns unit into title contenders.

The 36-year old has been nothing short of masterful. Recording an average of 15.0 points and 10.8 assists per game this season, Paul has made good use of his basketball IQ and elite skillset. He has creatde the best looks for his team if not scoring at will.

While there were some concerns about Paul's injury at the All-Star break, the Phoenix Suns guard made a swift return to see his team through the final leg of the regular season.

With only a handful of games left to play, the Suns look like a juggernaut heading into the playoffs.

Considering the form Paul is in, the Phoenix Suns will fancy their chances of going all the way.

Edited by Bhargav