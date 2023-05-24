"I’d love to come back"- Former NBA champion wants to come back to LeBron James and the LA Lakers

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' former teammate Tristan Thompson played some valuable minutes in the WCF series against the Denver Nuggets. Although the Lakers' season has come to an end, Thompson hopes to make his return to the NBA next season with LA.

Thompson had last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season with the Chicago Bulls, albeit for a short stint. However, the 2022-23 season saw him return to the stage as he was picked up by the LA Lakers in free agency.

Thompson was signed on the last day of the regular season to round out the final roster for the postseason. He didn't receive many chances to play during the playoffs. But he certainly showed up some upside as a big man off the bench during the Lakers-Nuggets series.

Although there may be several changes in LA's future, Thompson hopes he can return to the Lakeshow to help LeBron James win another ring.

While speaking to Silver Screen and Roll's Jacob Rude, Thompson shed light on his desire to return to LA. He said

"I’d love to come back. I’d love to be here for training camp. I’d love to be part of what we’re being here. It’s definitely a role that I embrace. At the end of the day, I’m all about winning. Winning’s No. 1. Winning trumps everything, so I’m about winning and how I can help a team.

"Whether it’s on the sidelines, whether it’s in the ‘stay ready’ runs, whether it’s being in the game, I’m two feet in for whatever the team needs."

Thompson's positive approach is a promising sight for the Lakers, who are going through their own phase of rebuilding. With a long offseason awaiting, the Purple and Gold will have a lot of time to think about their next decision.

LeBron James hinting at retirement

LeBron James certainly shocked several LA Lakers fans with his comments regarding his decision for the upcoming season. When asked whether he would be returning, "King" James left a rather shocking message that left fans wondering whether he would be coming back at all.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes mentioned that James was hinting at thinking about retiring this season. Meanwhile, ESPN's David McMenamin shared that James believed that if he was still better than 90-95% of the league, he had no reason to walk away.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding LeBron's next decision. With the offseason just kicking in, LeBron James will probably take his time with this one.

