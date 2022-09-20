“I’d much rather have the rings Jrue and AD took from me” - Former NBA finalist reacts strongly to his playoff statistics on social media

StatMuse posted a random but intriguing NBA fact on Twitter that caught the attention of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. The fact informs everyone that Crowder has quietly racked up more points in the postseason than superstars Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.

Crowder’s response to the surprising tweet, if he wasn’t joking about it, was pointed and somewhat bitter:

“ID MUCH RATHER HAVE THE RINGS JRUE AND AD TOOK FROM ME.!”

Jae Crowder appeared in the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2021. He played for the Miami Heat against the LA Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, in the "Bubble Championship." Behind Jimmy Butler's incredible performance, Miami battled but ultimately lost to LA's duo of "King James" and AD.

Jae Crowder appeared in the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2021. He played for the Miami Heat against the LA Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, in the “Bubble Championship.” Behind Jimmy Butler’s incredible performance, Miami battled but ultimately lost to LA’s duo of “King James” and AD.

Crowder’s unenviable task in the series was slowing down “King James.” Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, mindful of Butler’s herculean responsibilities on offense, gave Crowder the assignment of making James’ life difficult.

The four-time MVP showed yet again that the NBA Finals was his playground. He was named Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career. Crowder, however, proved that he didn’t wilt when the bright lights were on.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Agreed to 3-year, $30M deal.



Finished last season with Miami, averaging 11.9 ppg. on 48.2% FG, 44.5% 3PT, 5.4 rpg. and 1.3 spg. with OFFICIAL: #Suns today signed free agent forward Jae Crowder to multiyear contract.Agreed to 3-year, $30M deal.Finished last season with Miami, averaging 11.9 ppg. on 48.2% FG, 44.5% 3PT, 5.4 rpg. and 1.3 spg. with #Heat . Made 55 3s in postseason as Heat reached #NBAFinals OFFICIAL: #Suns today signed free agent forward Jae Crowder to multiyear contract. Agreed to 3-year, $30M deal.Finished last season with Miami, averaging 11.9 ppg. on 48.2% FG, 44.5% 3PT, 5.4 rpg. and 1.3 spg. with #Heat. Made 55 3s in postseason as Heat reached #NBAFinals. https://t.co/IAG10PKyLt

The following season, Crowder joined the Phoenix Suns. They had a commanding 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals. Milwaukee stormed back into the series by winning the next four games behind the trio of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jae Crowder had a great series against the Bucks, displaying his versatility, hustle, defense and knack for getting loose balls. He averaged 11.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals during the Finals loss. “The Beast” attempted 39 three-point shots, second only to Devin Booker, hitting 41% of his shots.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



GM James Jones on the addition of free agent Jae Crowder, who agreed to 3-year, $30M deal to join Phoenix after helping Miami reach the 2020 NBA Finals. "He's proven over the years he contributes to winning." #Suns GM James Jones on the addition of free agent Jae Crowder, who agreed to 3-year, $30M deal to join Phoenix after helping Miami reach the 2020 NBA Finals. "He's proven over the years he contributes to winning."#Suns GM James Jones on the addition of free agent Jae Crowder, who agreed to 3-year, $30M deal to join Phoenix after helping Miami reach the 2020 NBA Finals. https://t.co/2coLcVpvME

Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Bucks perhaps best described Crowder's impact on a team. He played nearly 33 minutes, finishing with 1 point and nine rebounds. The versatile forward ended the night with a game-high net rating of +19.

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly shopping NBA veteran Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder will be playing in the final year of his contract with the Phoenix Suns next season. He is scheduled to earn $10.1 million. Despite being an integral part of the team over the last two years, Phoenix could be moving on from “The Beast.”

Senior ESPN writer Brian Windhorst named the forward as the centerpiece of various trade scenarios:

"They're in trade negotiations right now, a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. ... It would not surprise me if the Suns get involved in the negotiations for Bojan Bogdanovic."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



The Phoenix Suns remain active, per Brian Windhorst

"They're in trade negotiations right now, a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder... It would not surprise me if the Suns get involved in the negotiations for Bojan Bogdanovic."The Phoenix Suns remain active, per Brian Windhorst "They're in trade negotiations right now, a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder... It would not surprise me if the Suns get involved in the negotiations for Bojan Bogdanovic."The Phoenix Suns remain active, per Brian Windhorst 👀 https://t.co/IUm2iTNGCM

The Suns are also rumored to be looking to clear cap space to extend Cameron Johnson, who impressed last season. Johnson is younger than Crowder and provided a glimpse of the potential that excited coach Monty Williams.

Valley of the Suns @ValleyoftheSuns



valleyofthesuns.com/2022/09/12/pho… Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones has confirmed that preliminary discussions have begun on a contract extension for forward Cameron Johnson. Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones has confirmed that preliminary discussions have begun on a contract extension for forward Cameron Johnson.valleyofthesuns.com/2022/09/12/pho…

Johnson doesn’t have the veteran’s defense, all-out hustle and grit but is slowly emerging with his shooting. His three-point shooting jumped from 34.9% in 2020-21 to 42.5% last season. He makes the Suns more lethal on offense, especially with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton signed long-term.

