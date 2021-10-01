"I'd probably get that poster" - Ja Morant on what he'd do, if he ever dunked on LeBron James

Ja Morant is arguably one of the best young talents in the NBA. His impressive performance during his first year helped him win Rookie of the Year honors in 2020. Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to the playoffs and performed exceptionally well on the biggest stage. He averaged 30.2 PPG on 48.7% shooting from the field in the first-round series against the Utah Jazz.

Although the Grizzlies lost the series, Ja Morant's performance was appreciated by all. In the two years, Morant has played in the NBA, he has been a part of several highlight reels, courtesy of his powerful dunks. He has dunked on several NBA players in his career, however, there is one player that Morant would absolutely love to posterize. The player is none other than LeBron James. Speaking about the same in an interview with Taylor Rooks of the Bleacher Report, Ja Morant said,

"LeBron, I'd probably get that poster and like put it as soon as you walk in my house, right. I'd probably have it all over the wall. Like just cause it's LeBron. I remember watching Tatum dunk on him. I don't know what I would have done in that moment cause I can do a regular dunk and like be for about three or four seconds and be behind the play. So like, If I actually dunk on LeBron, I would actually get a tech."

Will Ja Morant ever participate in a dunk contest?

Ja Morant and his fascination for dunks is no secret to anyone. His brilliant ability to just make his way to the basket and dunk on any opponent fearlessly makes him one of the best talents in the league. Despite his dunking prowess, Ja Morant has said that he will never feature in a dunk contest.

The 22-year-old guard believes that the dunk contests don't follow the right pattern of judging. Speaking about the same in the interview, Ja Morant said,

"You just gotta look at it as, how many people could actually do this dunk? Or like, how difficult is it to you know, do this dunk? Cuz even though, like you have somebody made the dunk look easy, it's not. Like, there's times where, like, I'd be in the gym, trying some of the dunks and be like, "Bro, like, it took me 10 times just to..." and they go make it on their first time. So I feel like they look at it as, "Nah, that was too easy for him," but not looking at the actual dunk. So like they'll be like, " All right, this is an eight," when it should be a 10."

Ja Morant is only 6-foot-3 inches tall, many guards at his height cannot even make a dunk, but Ja learned how to execute it to perfection. If things get better and the dunk contest sees some changes in its judging patterns, we can definitely expect Ja Morant to feature in it and even possibly win the competition.

