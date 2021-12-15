"Kyrie's my brother…I'd rather keep those conversations in-house though" - Kevin Durant refuses to comment on Kyrie Irving’s status

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets earned a hard-earned victory over the Toronto Raptors in overtime. The Nets have seven players that were placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols and only dressed up eight for the game. KD and Patty Mills led the way to an improbable win despite a severe manpower handicap.

With the Brooklyn Nets’ roster decimated by the Covid outbreak, the inevitable questions regarding Kyrie Irving’s status were bound to come up again. Following the Nets’ closely-fought win, Kevin Durant was asked about the possibility of the mercurial point guard’s status with the team.

Here’s how the NBA’s leading scorer responded to that question (via Nets Video):

“Kyrie’s my brother. We talk about everything. I’d rather keep those conversations in-house, though.”

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kevin Durant declined to comment on his conversations with Kyrie Irving meaning any optimism for Kyrie playing this season



This isn’t the first time that Kevin Durant has declined to divulge his dialog with Kyrie Irving throughout the All-Star guard’s vaccination stance. The questions regarding Irving’s probable availability come after new reports concerning the Nets’ situation have cropped up.

Previously, the Brooklyn Nets have essentially banned Kyrie Irving from joining any team activity unless he gets the jab. Team owner Joe Tsai also reiterated that they could not accommodate the former Duke standout as a part-time player.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: Nets GM Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is “eligible to be a full participant.” Breaking: Nets GM Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is “eligible to be a full participant.” https://t.co/qMLRNfwk39

The current situation, however, could change the status quo. Brooklyn simply can’t overburden Kevin Durant, who is already averaging heavy minutes in the first quarter of the season. Although KD seemed unconcerned, Steve Nash made the hard decision of holding him back against the Houston Rockets.

The outbreak was so crippling that even Blake Griffin, who was removed from the rotation, started for the Nets in the win against the Raptors. Besides the triple-double, what stood out in this game was Kevin Durant’s 48 minutes in the face of the double and sometimes triple-teams of the defense.

Kevin Durant is currently averaging 36.5 minutes per game. This is the most minutes he has played since the 2015-16 season with the OKC Thunder. The Brooklyn Nets can’t allow this to go on without compromising their best player.

Will Kyrie Irving eventually suit up to help Kevin Durant carry the Brooklyn Nets?

The basketball world is still eagerly waiting to see Kyrie Irving take his place beside Kevin Durant and James Harden for the Brooklyn Nets. [Photo: NetsDaily]

It’s still anybody’s guess if the seven-time All-Star will finally show up for the Brooklyn Nets. His cryptic messages, since he was sidelined, only add to the mystery and apprehension.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks https://t.co/TK8d6idJPJ

If Kyrie Irving still refuses to vaccinate, the Brooklyn Nets will have to eat their words and allow him to be a part-time player. New York City’s vaccine laws will only allow him to play in road games barring matches against the Knicks and the Golden State Warriors.

With James Harden also languishing under health and safety protocols, Brooklyn might just resort to what was previously unthinkable. Kevin Durant simply can’t play this many minutes so early in the season if the Nets want to compete for the title.

Edited by Diptanil Roy