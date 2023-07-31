"I'd say Ray Allen": Steph Curry chooses Celtics legend over his teammate Klay Thompson as the greatest shooter of all time not including him

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history. However, outside of the Warriors star, most would agree that the title of second-greatest shooter ever is still up for debate. One of the most mentioned contenders for the prestigious designation includes Curry’s longtime teammate Klay Thompson. However, according to Curry, the greatest shooter outside of himself is still Boston Celtics legend Ray Allen:

“Not (including) me? Uh, I’d say Ray Allen,” Curry told Willie Geist during a recent interview with Today.

Curry then went on to talk about why Allen is his choice, highlighting his hard work and clutch shot-making ability:

“I think his form, his dedication to his craft, he hit big shots in his career,” Curry said.

Allen long held the NBA’s all-time record for total 3-pointers made (2011 to 2021) before being surpassed by Curry in 2021. The legend finished his 18-year career with a total of 2,973 made threes over 1,300 games. However, Curry was able to beat his record in just 789 games. After doing so, the Warriors star proclaimed himself the greatest shooter ever:

“I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record,” Curry said.

“So, I’m comfortable saying that now. No better scenario to have Ray in the building, have Reggie (Miller) on the call, to have my family here.”

As of 2023, Curry now has a record total of 3,390 career 3-pointers and counting over 882 games. Meanwhile, Thompson sits in 11th place with 2,213 total made threes and counting over 716 games.

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry’s shooting transcends sports

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

After Steph Curry set the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made record in 2021, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about how transcendent Curry is.

Curry has never been the most physically dominant player as he is relatively small in stature compared to his NBA counterparts. However, he was able to work his way up to his current position while remaining humble.

According to Kerr, this has made the Warriors star an inspiration not just to basketball fans but to everyone looking to overcome obstacles to reach success:

“It's definitely a story that rings true to a lot of people who aren't huge basketball fans,” Kerr said.

“Steph appeals to everyone, not just hardcore fans who are looking at his 3-point percentage. I think fans are attracted to him just because of his humility, his story and how hard he's had to work. So, from that standpoint, it transcends sports somewhat."

“I just think it's a great testament to someone who is gifted, but who has earned everything through work. Beyond the gifts that he was given, he had to work so hard. And he's always been so gracious and aware of how many people helped him along the way. That's one of my favorite things about him.”

