"I'd take Angel Reese in a game of 21 over Gabe Vincent": Fans can't stop roasting as Lakers guard throws down the gauntlet with daring challenge

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 22, 2025 22:44 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Gabe Vincent's challenge following the Lakers' loss (Image Source: IMAGN)

LA Lakers guard Gabe Vincent fears no one, and he let the fans know about it on Wednesday. Although he spends most of his time around the perimeter, Vincent isn't afraid to face opponents in the post. Recently, he challenged opponents to try to put themselves in a post-up situation against him.

Usually, when a player of Vincent's size challenges his rivals to post him up, they see it as a mismatch. But the 6-foot-3 guard isn't backing down to any challenge and is open to welcoming anything that's coming his way.

On the Lakers' opening night against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, there were moments where Vincent's size proved to be a disadvantage. His former teammate, Jimmy Butler, got into a post-up situation against him multiple times. On Wednesday, he was asked about it by reporters during their practice session.

However, Vincent dismissed the narrative that it was a disadvantage for the team and even challenged others to a similar approach.

“I don’t really see it as a size give-up. If this is how you guys want to play, that’s in our favor. So go for it—try to beat Gabe Vincent one-on-one in the post. You’re probably not going to score 100 points,” Vincent said.
Following that, fans had a field day with what the guard said.

"n***a I’d take Angel Reese in a game of 21 over Gabe Vincent," a fan said.
"Brother Jimmy Butler went 5/5 on your little ass," another fan commented.
"Jimmy dropped 31 on you bro with 16 free throws 🫠," one fan said.

Other fans want Vincent traded away from the team.

"Plz trade him tomorrow ✌🏻" someone commented.
"Shut yo a** up gabe lakers tryna trade you for a bag of Tostitos 😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏" a comment read.
"Bro trade this man please," a fan said.

The Warriors' continuity was an advantage against the Lakers, JJ Redick says.

The Lakers had a disappointing start to the season on Tuesday. The Warriors ended the game with a 119-109 victory against their old rival and showed what the other team lacked. Given that players like Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Steph Curry had been with Golden State for a long time, there was camaraderie among them.

Even All-Star forward Jimmy Butler didn't have trouble sharing the ball with his teammates. According to head coach JJ Redick, the continuity that the Warriors have played has played a significant role in the game.

"When they're on the court, they have such an active brain tissue between Steph, Jimmy, Steve [Kerr] and Draymond. There's a continuity there."

With a fairly new group, it could take the Lakers some time to develop a chemistry like the Warriors.

