"I damn near tore my s**t" - Former NBA champion drops bombshell on Jalen Brunson almost ending his career

Jalen Brunson has continued to impress this season, playing a key role in the New York Knicks' success thanks to his consistent All-Star caliber play. Throughout the course of 64 games so far this season, Brunson has averaged a career-high in points and assists, helping lead the team despite a number of injuries. Before that, of course, Brunson was emerging as a star in Dallas.

According to former NBA champion Jeff Teague, who played against Jalen Brunson a number of times, there was one instance he nearly tore his ACL. The situation ocurred when Brunson was playing in Dallas, whereas Teague was in the twilight years of his career.

In addition, Jalen Brunson's dad was actually a coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Teague was playing. During a recent episode of the Club520 Podcast, Teague recalled the time that Brunson nearly ended his career with a perfectly executed jab-step.

The ankle breaker, and the shot that followed, left Teague impressed. As he explained on the podcast, he wasn't the only one with a hilarious reaction to the shot, Rick Brunson, Jalen Brunson's father, also had a hilarious reaction.

"I told y'all. Jalen Brunson, bro, he come from that. He cut for that. he a dog, bro. I've seen it, bro. I told you, he almost tore my ACL when I was. When he was in Dallas, bro. He hit me with a jab step, bro. His pops was our coach. Hit me with a jab.

"N***a damn near tore my shit. He hit the jumper. And I looked at the bench and he said, 'I told you, quit fucking with that little n***a, man.'"

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks looking to make a statement in the playoffs

This season has seen the Knicks cement themselves as true postseason contenders. Throughout the season they have continued to sit in the top half of the Eastern Conference, turning heads and raising eyebrows.

Despite an early season injury to Mitchell Robinson, and Julius Randle going down with an injury prior to the All-Star break, the team has continued to win. Of course, in addition, the team also notably acquired OG Anunoby, who the team is hoping will return to form sooner rather than later.

Despite that, the Knicks sit in fifth place in the East and have won six of their last ten, and sit just half a game outside of fourth place. Currently, on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks sit in third place to win the East behind the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Brunson's stellar play has already seen him produce two 40+ point games in the month of March. With the hope being that Julius Randle and OG Anunoby will return to the lineup before the postseason, it will be interesting to see whether the Knicks are able to make a postseason run.

After a second-round exit in the playoffs last year, the is eager to make a big statement in this year's playoffs.