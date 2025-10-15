"I was in a dark place": Tyrese Haliburton relives daunting past as he makes brutal confession

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 15, 2025 21:34 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Tyrese Haliburton relives daunting past as he makes brutal confession. (Image Source: Imagn)

Last season, Tyrese Haliburton was one step away from immortalizing his legacy in Indiana in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, when tragedy struck and he fell to the ground after tearing his Achilles.

Ad

The Pacers went on to lose the decisive game against the OKC Thunder after putting up a tough fight without their ace. Since then, Haliburton has been in rehab, working on himself, and focusing on getting back on the court as soon as he can.

Last week, the Pacers' star guard connected with Sports Illustrated on a video call. He participated in a brief interview and discussed the stress he endured coming into the new 2024-25 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was in a dark place," Haliburton said. “My joy for basketball just wasn’t there. And I’m just such a guy who, basketball, I love the game. I love basketball. I feel like I’m going to be around basketball for the rest of my life. I am just one of those guys, and [the joy] just wasn’t there."
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The Pacers guard revealed that the online trolling he was subjected to because of his limited role in the 2024 Paris Olympics had gotten into his head. He stated that it was a reason for his poor numbers in the first half of the season.

However, Tyrese Haliburton pulled himself together midway through the season. He exploded in the playoffs and was arguably one of the best clutch players in playoff history during the Pacers' entire postseason run.

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton credits his family, coach, and team for helping him through his slump

Tyrese Haliburton rarely saw the hardwood during his Olympics campaign with the USA Men's National Basketball squad. The Pacers guard played in only three games in the entire tournament. Coach Steve Kerr trusted Steph Curry to run the offense and rightfully so, as the Warriors star was one of the best players in the entire tournament.

Ad

Later in the interview with SI, Haliburton thanked his family, his teammates, and the Pacers coach, Rick Carlisle, for helping him break out of his slump at the start of the season.

"I just wasn’t in a good spot, and I’m really thankful for the people around me, my family, my loved ones, sports therapists, Coach Carlisle and the staff, teammates. I got through that, and I’m really thankful for it and proud of myself for getting through that and ultimately having the year I had."

Last season, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game on 47.3% shooting from the field.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Avi Shravan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications