"I have a daughter": Patrick Beverley refrains from commenting on alleged Josh Giddey scandal after asking Kevin Hart's views

During the in-season tournament finals, Patrick Beverley asked Kevin Hart his thoughts on one of the biggest stories in the NBA right now. Later on, the veteran point guard decided to share his own thoughts while discussing the matter on his podcast.

Over the past month, the Josh Giddey scandal has taken over the NBA. The OKC Thunder guard has been under investigation after pictures and videos surfaced of him with an alleged underage girl. At this time, no form of punishment has been handed out yet.

While on his podcast, Patrick Beverley was asked his thoughts on the situation. He said he doesn't want to talk or think about it while repeatedly mentioning that he has a daughter.

The conversation began because Beverley brought up how he was booed by the Thunder crowd a few weeks ago, but they didn't do anything for Giddey. At the time, it was his first time in the lineup since the scandal had broke. Despite being investigate by the league, OKC has decided to let him stay with the team while more information is uncovered.

How did Kevin Hart respond to Patrick Beverley's question about Josh Giddey?

On Sunday night, Patrick Beverley was part of the broadcast for the championship of the in-season tournament. While his former team the LA Lakers competed for the NBA Cup, he decided to put Kevin Hart on the spot.

Beverley did not hesitate to ask Hart about his thoughts on Josh Giddey, but he never got a response. Things went quiet for a bit before everyone on the broadcast began deflecting. Hart told the Philadelphia 76ers guard he would text him thoughts later on, but would not state them on an NBA televised program.

Hart was not the only person put on the spot to talk about Giddey this weekend. During a media availability leading up to the in-season tournament final, Adam Silver was also asked about the situation. He brought up that Giddey is still allowed to play because all there is right now is an allegation. He also brought up that the league takes a backseat to any situation involving a criminal investigation.

Giddey, 21, is in the midst of his third season with the Thunder. He's played in 21 games this season, and is averaging 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. When asked about the situation when the news first broke, Giddey decided to decline to speak on the matter while it was being investigated.