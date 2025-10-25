  • home icon
  "I am Dead A** Serious" - Gilbert Arenas Threatens Defamation Lawsuit Against Anyone Dragging His Name in NBA Gambling With Unexpected Twist

"I am Dead A** Serious" - Gilbert Arenas Threatens Defamation Lawsuit Against Anyone Dragging His Name in NBA Gambling With Unexpected Twist

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:04 GMT
"I am Dead A** Serious" - Gilbert Arenas Threatens Defamation Lawsuit Against Anyone Dragging His Name in NBA Gambling With Unexpected Twist (Source: Getty)

Amid the gambling scandal rocking the NBA, Gilbert Arenas has been repeatedly mentioned, despite having no involvement in the case. This has led him to threaten a defamation lawsuit against anyone who drags his name into the controversy on Friday.

In a clip he shared on X (formerly Twitter), Arenas opened up on his name being dropped in the NBA gambling scandal and threatened defamation, but with an unexpected twist. Alongside the video, he captioned the post with a brief message.

" Defamation Lawsuit against anyone who made it seem like I'm a part of this case will be SUED (If) I don't score 20 points at the 2k rec TONIGHT when I go live #YT#GilsArenaBattlemode Im dead a** serious! ur fate will be determined by my outcome in 2k," he wrote.
Arenas further opened up on people dragging his name in the NBA gambling scandal in the video.

"I'm disappointed in y'all. Like, the trolls, the people who are supposed to have better integrity, and are supposed to be knowledgeable about stuff," Arenas said. "I'm going to sue and I know you guys know I am 55 in zero, I won six, seven defamation lawsuits, so you know, I know that, and some of y'all language defamed me with false information."
Agent Zero was indicted in July for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation from his LA mansion. This has led many to associate him with the ongoing FBI probe, which resulted in the arrests of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier on Monday.

Gilbert Arenas opens up on being labeled an informant in the current FBI gambling investigation

Former Golden State Warriors star Gilbert Arenas has received unnecessary attention during the FBI's current gambling investigation, which saw Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier arrested on Wednesday. Rumors suggesting he acted as an FBI informant have circulated online, fueled in part by NBA insider Rachel Nichols, who allegedly claimed that Arenas had “snitched” to authorities.

However, Arenas declined these claims during an episode of his podcast on Thursday.

"I watch enough movies to know the last group you want to snitch on is the mafia. Listen, I watch Dateline. They still ain’t found people since 1947. I like my YouTubing career,” Arenas expressed.

Arenas was indicted in July for allegedly working alongside an Israeli organized crime group. Meanwhile, the latest FBI probe is regarding a gambling scheme orchestrated by the New York Crime families.

Edited by Arian Kashyap
