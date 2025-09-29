"I don't deal with the conspiracies or the clickbait analyst" - Kawhi Leonard delivers sneaky dig at whistleblower who exposed alleged Clippers scam

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has dismissed alleged salary cap circumvention allegations with the LA Clippers, calling it &quot;clickbait.&quot;During the Clippers' media day on Monday at Intuit Dome, a reporter asked Leonard about his &quot;understanding&quot; of his endorsement contract with Aspiration. The two-time NBA champion's deal with the now-bankrupt company has triggered a league investigation.&quot;I understand the full contract and the services I had to do,&quot; Leonard said. &quot;I don't deal with the conspiracies or the clickbait analyst or journalism that's going on.&quot;Earlier this month, investigative journalist Pablo Torre reported that Leonard is part of an alleged scandal with Aspiration. Leonard reportedly had a $28 million &quot;no-show&quot; marketing deal. Torre cited several former Aspiration employees as his sources.&quot;I don't think it's accurate,&quot; Leonard said when asked about reports that no services were performed.In a separate media session on Monday, Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank also addressed the allegations. He said that they are confident that they will be exonerated of any wrongdoing, adding that they take the salary cap rules &quot;seriously.&quot;Kawhi Leonard on how he will approach the upcoming season amid allegations: &quot;Just going to keep going&quot;LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard said that amid the salary cap circumvention allegations, he is staying focused on the upcoming NBA season.&quot;It’s easy, for us, it’s nothing to hide,&quot; Leonard said. &quot;It’s no wrongdoing there. So we’re just going to keep going as any other season. My name might pop up, but it is what it is. I’ve been through times like this before. Just going through the year last year, going through the (Los Angeles wildfire).&quot;Soon as I came back, that first game, my house and my community caught on fire. I don’t think it’s going to be harder than that.&quot;Monday's media day is the first time that Leonard has addressed the allegations. However, according to the Los Angeles Times' Steve Henson, the team limited questions relating to the scandal to just two reporters and refused to give other journalists a chance to ask about the issue.Kawhi Leonard, 34, will enter his sixth season with the Clippers. The six-time NBA All-Star has two years, $100.3 million left in his contract. Last season, he averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 49.8% shooting (41.1% on 3-pointers) in 37 games.