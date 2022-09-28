"I definitely miss him, talking to him day and day seeing what it is" - LaMelo Ball hopes to have Miles Bridges back next season

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets were among the best young duos in the NBA last season. Ball hopes to have Bridges back next season despite his uncertain future. Bridges is facing up to 11 years, eight months in prison for three counts of domestic violence charges.

On the Hornets' media day, Ball was asked about his teammate's situation and if he had any updates heading into the new season. The 21-year-old star guard said that he talks to Bridges almost every day and misses him. He hopes to play with him next season and said that has no update about Bridges' case.

"I definitely miss him, talking to him day and day seeing what it is," said Ball. "But other than that, I haven't really heard too much or anything. I'm hoping we get him. Not really trying to throw the negative energy. Just keep it positive."

LaMelo Ball had a great second year last season, averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He was named an All-Star, while Miles Bridges had a breakout campaign.

Bridges led the Charlotte Hornets in scoring last season. He averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He was one of the most improved players in the league and would have earned a max contract in the offseason.

However, Bridges allegedly assaulted his wife, Mychelle Johnson, in front of their two young children. He was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence, which he pleaded not guilty to. The preliminary hearing for the case has been delayed three times since August.

According to the New York Post, Bridges' future will remain uncertain even if he does not receive any jail time. He has several options, including accepting the Hornets' qualifity offer. He can also try to sign an offer sheet from another team, but that seems impossible at this point.

The Hornets could also offer him a max contract, or Bridges could decide to sit out the entire 2022-23 NBA season. He will become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he chooses to do the latter.

LaMelo Ball reacts to LiAngelo Ball signing with Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball might not be the only member of the Ball family playing for the Charlotte Hornets next season.

His older brother, LiAngelo, signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Hornets. LiAngelo has a chance to earn a roster spot in training camp, as Charlotte only has 13 players on fully guaranteed contracts.

"It's great to watch," LaMelo said. "Just seeing a human work for something they really want their whole life, just working so hard. It's honestly a blessing for real, and it could mean just that much more when he really makes it."

LiAngelo Ball went undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft. He was the 14th overall pick by the Greensboro Swarm in the 2021 G League draft.

He averaged 4.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per game for the Swarm last season.

