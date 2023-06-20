“I definitely need help”: Kevin Durant deletes tweet after fan claims Suns superstar 'has identity crisis’

Kevin Durant often engages basketball fans on Twitter which sometimes ends in trash talk. One fan, who was probably checking KD's status, put out this surprising post that had Durant's message:

"I definitely need help"

Jelly @7didwhat Kevin Durant tweeted and deleted this. Hopefully he’s all good. Kevin Durant tweeted and deleted this. Hopefully he’s all good. https://t.co/UYiypLLDB6

The post was since deleted, so it's anybody's guess how it all started and the response to the tweet.

Kevin Durant, however, is known for sometimes trolling his critics. He did this to Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen A. Smith and many others. The Phoenix Suns All-Star forward could be doing the same thing.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns' projected starters need help next season

The Phoenix Suns recently grabbed headlines when they acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. They gave up Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and multiple pick swaps.

Phoenix's projected starting four of Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is already worth $163 million. With just four players, the Suns are already over the luxury tax threshold.

Cameron Payne is still under the books, which makes him the fifth member of what could be Phoenix's first five.

As good as this lineup is, the NBA remains an 82-game grind. The Suns have to help Kevin Durant and the starters or they might run their superstars to the ground.

Phoenix are reportedly trying to bring back Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie and Jock Landale back into the fold.

