"I definitely see a future All-Star": Lakers' new addition makes his feelings clear on Austin Reaves' ceiling

Markieff Morris found himself playing with Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves for the LA Lakers before the trade deadline. That happened after the Mavericks shocked the NBA world when they sent Doncic, Morris and Maxi Kleber to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz, the third team roped into the deal, received Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-rounders.

In the Twin$nWin$ podcast with his twin Marcus Morris, the rugged forward opened up about landing in Hollywood to play for the Lakers. Markieff said about one player he had his eye on:

“It was one player that you told me about the Lakers. You was like, ‘Motherf**ker cold!’ … I definitely see a future All-Star. Not having as much on [Reaves] now that you got Bron [James] and Luka [Doncic] with him at the same time. I think it’s gonna open the floor for him.”

This season, Austin Reaves is averaging 19.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. He'sp putting up career-high numbers in those areas, prompting many to call him a future All-Star. After seeing AR up close and working with him, Markieff Morris has reached the same conclusion.

Morris had a front-row ticket to arguably Reaves’ best game in the NBA on Feb. 8. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Lakers coach JJ Redick asked their starting shooting guard to step up. AR did as asked and delivered a career-high 45 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Reaves led the undermanned team to an impressive 124-117 win.

Markieff Morris sees the potential in Austin Reaves, but only time will tell if AR earns an All-Star selection.

Austin Reaves faces tall odds to make the All-Star team

Austin Reaves’ season earned him All-Star consideration. He ranked 11th among Western Conference guards in fan voting. AR also finished 11th in media voting and 29th in player voting.

In the coming years, he will have to deal with more popular players to earn an All-Star spot. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and others aren’t going anytime soon. Steph Curry is almost a shoo-in as long as he's healthy.

Reaves’ path to an All-Star team will likely come from the coaches who will vote for the reserves. As the third option in the LA Lakers’ pecking order, getting that enviable honor remains a tall task.

Once James retires and Austin Reaves moves up the ladder of importance, AR might get a good shot at an All-Star berth. Until then, many will continue to appreciate his skills, but a slot in the annual event doesn't seem likely.

