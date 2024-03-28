“I deserved to be kicked out”: Draymond Green makes brutally honest admission after career-high ejection

Draymond Green was ejected within the first four minutes on Wednesday. The Warriors still pulled off the win against the Orlando Magic. It was the fourth time Green was ejected this season. His teammate Steph Curry was visibly shaking his head after Green was thrown off the court.

Green took responsibility for his actions. He said on his podcast after the game that he deserved it.

“I said what I said. I deserved to get kicked out at that point,” Green said.

Green was initially arguing a foul call on Andrew Wiggins early in the first quarter. Green then extended the conversation and kept yelling at the referee once he received his first technical foul.

Green said he went too far for too long. He thought the thing that got him tossed was saying something foul while still in the earshot of the officials.

“I tried to angle myself to go to the bench and I said what I said a little too soon before angling my body to the bench. But yeah, it just can’t happen. We need to win games,” Green said.

It was more of the same from Green. He was suspended for 16 games earlier this year by the league for his accumulation of technical fouls and on-court aggression.

Aside from Curry’s head shaking, others were disappointed in Green’s ejection. His coach was also upset with Green’s latest move.

“It was unfortunate," Steve Kerr said. "He deserved it, and he’ll bounce back.”

Green had a bit more of a positive outlook on the debacle. He is already moving forward.

“I am not going to overreact. Stuff is not as good as it seems and is nowhere near as bad as it seems. I know where I am. I understand what I am doing moving forward in my position. I just need to make sure that is the exception and not the rule,” Green said.

Draymond Green and The Warriors playoff chances

With the win, the Warriors maintain their one-game lead over the Houston Rockets. Houston pulled off a huge upset against the Oklahoma Thunder to extend their win streak to 10 games.

Golden State is 38-34 and needs to keep winning to maintain their spot in the postseason after nearly blowing a huge lead over the seemingly dead Rockets.

The Warriors have 10 regular-season games remaining. Their game in Houston on April 4 will be a crucial contest in deciding who gets the final postseason spot.

Five of their 10 games are against teams who are not in the playoff picture. To stay in the playoffs, they will need to win at least five of those games.