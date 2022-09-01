"I Didn’t know Jordan was tuning in?", "This more cringe than Ja Morant's Twitter account" - Fans turn in rib-tickling reactions to LeBron James making 'GOAT' sounds at Serena Williams

Like every other sports fan, LeBron James was highly excited to see tennis legend Serena Williams in the second round of the U.S. Open. After defeating Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in straight sets in the first round, Williams was up against a tough opponent, second-seeded Anett Kontaveit in round two.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam winner showed her class as she bagged a victory in three sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. LeBron James was ecstatic after Serena Williams' win in the second round. The four-time NBA champion posted a story on Instagram where he imitated the sound of a GOAT to express his appreciation for her.

"GOAT talk, GOAT talk, I see you Serena, GOAT Talk," said James as Serena Williams grabbed the win.

Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts about LeBron James' reaction after Williams' second-round win.

The world has their eyes on the US Open tournament as Serena Williams had earlier revealed that this could be her last grand slam tournament. Although she never confirmed it, fans are not risking anything as they want to witness the moment when the legend bids adieu to the game.

Several fans heaped praise on LeBron James for appreciating Serena Williams for her performance. However, many also sent in some replies where they stated that the video was dedicated to Michael Jordan.

The mixed reactions to anything LeBron does is completely normal. He is one of the greatest players in the game, and while many believe he is the best, there are also some who don't.

How long can LeBron James continue to play at a hgh level ?

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James showed last season that he has a lot left in his tank. Playing in Year 19, he showed no signs of slowing down as he averaged 30.3 PPG. Despite his stellar performances, the LA Lakers were unable to make the playoffs. But his individual brilliance was an indication that King James still has a lot of basketball left in him.

Entering Year 20, there are high expectations from LeBron James. He recently signed a two-year extension with the LA Lakers and will be looking to once again lead them to a championship.

Another one of James' goals is to play with his son Bronny. The 17-year-old is a senior in high school and could be eligible for the draft in 2024. In his interview with Sports Illustrated, King James revealed that he would also love to share the court with Bryce James.

LeBron's younger son is just entering his sophomore year of high school. He has already shown some great potential and has also received some D1 offers. However, Bryce James would only be eligible for the 2027 draft.

LeBron James would be 42 years old by then. He certainly works hard on his physical reconditioning, but playing the game at a high level in the 40s' is a tough ask from any player. Only time will tell if he is able to play with both his sons.

