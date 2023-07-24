“I didn’t pass the eye test.”: Stephen Curry opens up about adversities in documentary "Underrated"

Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the NBA. He is considered the greatest shooter of all time. However, he was not always the most prized player.

A documentary on Curry's life, named “Underrated” was released this past weekend. He spoke about his upbringing as a smaller basketball player without much hype around him.

Curry struggled to get Division I offers. Many thought he would not make it in the NBA because of his size. Curry obviously proved them wrong.

“I was the undersized, scrawny kid that was always trying to make it at whatever level I was playing in,” Curry said. “I didn’t pass the eye test.”

The movie documents Curry’s journey from his high school days until now, him as a four-time NBA champion. Footage from the documentary shows the intense work Curry put in to make up for his lack of size.

Curry is seen constantly working through intense workouts. The documentary shows the tough shooting drills he does nearly every day. Fans got to see how much he grinds to be the best NBA player possible.

“The amount of reps that I’ve put in to do the things that I’m able to do and build the confidence that I have in my skillset. Basketball and sports is a microcosm of life,” Curry said. “You’ve got to continue to make daily decisions to commit yourself to whatever you’re passionate about or whatever you want to be successful at. You just can’t skip the grind.”

Curry’s film can be streamed on AppleTV+. The film has garnered great reviews and critics' praise.

