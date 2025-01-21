"I didn’t watch the inauguration" - Steve Kerr hilariously addresses missing Donald Trump's induction

For the second time in his political career, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US President on Monday, but Steve Kerr could not be bothered to watch the event. While speaking with the media, the Golden State Warriors head coach shared that he did not watch Trump's inauguration in favor of doing his job.

Kerr's Warriors were set to take on the Boston Celtics on the same day. As a way to prepare, the championship-winning coach chose to scout their upcoming opponents.

"I don't know, I didn't watch the inauguration," Kerr said. "I chose to watch Celtics tape instead."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Steve Kerr's Warriors already battled the Boston Celtics once this year. Their first contest took place early in the season (Nov. 6) and was a rather tight matchup.

In that game, the Warriors allowed Jayson Tatum to score 32 points on a 10-for-20 shooting clip. Meanwhile, Derrick White contributed 26. Payton Pritchard also came off the bench with 16 points.

However, the Warriors still managed to come away with the victory. Steph Curry led the team with 27 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and four steals. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield contributed 16 points each. Golden State won 118-112.

Also read: Steve Kerr shares honest feelings on Steph Curry and Co.'s frustrating loss in Toronto

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors did not visit the White House during Donald Trump's first term

It was a long-standing tradition for NBA champions to visit the White House. The first time was in 1963 when the Boston Celtics visited President John F. Kennedy.

However, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors made it clear that they were not going to honor that tradition when Donald Trump was in office for the first time.

In 2017, the Warriors won the title but were not excited to visit the White House. As a result, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet singling out Steph Curry, saying he was no longer invited to the White House.

Expand Tweet

Following Trump's tweet, the Warriors released an official statement saying that they had initially planned to discuss the matter of visiting the White House as a team. However, Trump's tweet finalized their decision for them.

The issue resulted in other prominent NBA figures speaking up, including Adam Silver. Silver said he was disappointed that the traditional visit did not take place as it would have been an opportunity for the players to share their views with Trump directly. Silver added that he was proud of the players for the role they play in their respective communities.

Meanwhile, Steve Kerr was quoted saying that he was not surprised.

LeBron James, who was the Warriors' rival at the time, also supported Curry and the Warriors with a tweet of his own.

"U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" James tweeted.

Expand Tweet

In 2018, the Warriors and the Cavs faced each other once more. Even before the Finals concluded, it was already decided that no one would visit the White House, regardless of who won.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.