"I dispel that myth - When Karl Malone shared truth about secret meeting with Michael Jordan and The Dream that left Isiah Thomas out

The 1992 Team USA Dream Team is one of the most iconic national basketball rosters. Some of the NBA's greatest talents were on Team USA's roster that year, leading them to dominate their competition in Barcelona.

However, one star missing from the Dream Team was Isiah Thomas, who was reportedly left out due to multiple members of Team USA having issues with him. However, according to Karl Malone, who was speaking to Thomas in a one-to-one setting, rumors of a secret meeting are wide of the mark.

"If it was a secret meeting, and I've heard all this out there, right? If it was a secret meeting, supposedly keep you off the team," Malone said.

"It was. If it was one that was held, I wasn't in it, and I know (John) Stockton wasn't in it. So I dispel that myth. Unless somebody can tell me something different. Yeah. Whoever it is, I would say to them, as a man, they're lying."

Unfortunately, we will never know the true reason why Isiah Thomas was omitted from the 1992 Dream Team. All we will know is that Thomas faced stiff competition for a point guard spot, as Magic Johnson and John Stockton - both Hall of Fame guards in their own right - were also part of that year's team.

John Sally reckons Michael Jordan loved Isiah Thomas

During an interview with YouTube channel 'DJ Vlad,' former Detroit Pistons 'bad boy' John Sally shared his belief that Michale Jordan was not responsible for Isiah Thomas getting left out of the 1992 Dream Team.

"He loved Isiah. He loved everything about us in Detroit," Sally said. "But Magic, in Magic's documentary, says that because he was upset with Isiah, he says that... Magic said he blocked it.

"Michael doesn't even talk. See that's another thing, the things that are different now is that Michael didn't have conversations about that... He was an introvert."

Even without Isiah Thomas, Team USA won the Olympic gold. However, while the team thrived, Thomas missed an opportunity to be part of history, which is why the subject is still a widely discussed topic more than three decades later.

Yet, if Karl Malone is right, and there was no secret meeting, with neither Magic Johnson or Michael Jordan operating as a roadblock, it may have just been that Thomas fell victim to the other elite guard talent that was available to Team USA at the time.

