“I have the DNA to win; R.J. Barrett, they want to win” - Jaden Ivey flirts with New York Knicks ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

The New York Knicks are hoping to make a splash in the 2022 NBA Draft, and Jaden Ivey is intrigued by the possibility of playing for the franchise.

New York is currently slotted to have the 11th overall selection in this year's draft. For the Knicks to have a shot at selecting Ivey, they would have to be willing to move up in the draft.

Ivey has been rumored to go as high as fourth overall to the Sacramento Kings, according to recent mock draft projections.

Speaking to NBA Media, Ivey was asked if he could see himself fitting alongside the players on the New York Knicks roster. It might seem like a long shot for Ivey to end up in New York. However, the Knicks have been rumored to be interested in trading up for the superstar guard.

Here's what Ivey had to say in response to the question:

“I think I could definitely fit. I have the DNA to win. R.J. Barrett, they want to win.”

Jaden Ivey continues to heat up in NBA Draft circles

There's no denying that Purdue Boilermakers sophomore Jaden Ivey has become one of the hottest names in NBA Draft circles.

After showing potential during the second half of his freshman year, Ivey returned to Purdue to continue working on his development.

It was a wise decision for Ivey, who saw his draft stock skyrocket across the NBA. The talented guard is now a favorite to hear his name in the top 5 of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Ivey was one of the best players in college basketball during the 2021-22 NCAA season. A transition weapon with an impressive combination of explosiveness and athleticism, Ivey has superstar potential.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Jaden Ivey in listing his options: “There are situations where I can go to New York.” Jaden Ivey in listing his options: “There are situations where I can go to New York.”

If the New York Knicks want to land Ivey, they will have to be aggressive with their move up from the 11th overall selection.

The Knicks have a number of future draft picks that have been in high demand around the NBA. However, many are wondering what the price could be for the team to realistically get in range for Ivey.

The Purdue Boilermakers guard took a massive step in production from his freshman year. He finished with averages of 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

