"I do": Kevin Durant makes a sarcastic retort while supporting Frances Tiafoe

Many athletes have come from the famed DMV area. It includes Washington D.C. and the surrounding areas in Maryland and Virginia. NBA star Kevin Durant and top 10 tennis player Frances Tiafoe are both from the area.

Durant was sitting courtside on Tuesday as Tiafoe beat Aslan Karatsev in the Round of 32 of the Citi DC Open. The home crowd was going wild for the local fan favorite. In a post match, on-court interview with Durant and Tiafoe, Durant gave the tennis star some props. However, when asked who would win on the basketball court, Durant had an affirmative answer.

“I do,” Durant said with a laugh.

Tiafoe would be at a huge height disadvantage as well. Durant is almost a foot taller than the 6-foot-2 Tiafoe.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



@KDTrey5: "I do!"



Kevin Durant is still @FTiafoe's biggest fan when it comes to tennis though pic.twitter.com/b7yCnQtCOt 🗣️ "Who wins on the basketball court?"@KDTrey5: "I do!"Kevin Durant is still @FTiafoe's biggest fan when it comes to tennis though

Durant did admit that it would be a different story on the tennis court. The NBA All Star has no game with a racquet.

“Mine is non-existent,” Durant said about his tennis game.

He could be a force at the net if he trained a little. It would be hard to get a passing shot by the 7-footer. Durant is an investor in pickleball, however, which is a mini version of tennis.

What do Durant and Tiafoe have in common?

The two star athletes have become friends. They both grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The area is a suburb of Washington D.C.

Durant was proud to support someone from his hometown. The energy in the tennis stadium was hyped up as Tiafoe battled to a straight-set victory in two tiebreaks. Durant is a big fan of his fellow Marylander.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



The stars are out for Big Foe.

pic.twitter.com/kboBNBLwST Frances Tiafoe & Kevin Durant share a high-five and a hug after his win tonight in WashingtonThe stars are out for Big Foe.

“He is exciting, I am glad he got the win,” Durant said. “He is just bringing the energy from the D.C. area. As an athlete that was born and raised here, he represents right.”

Tiafoe moved on to the Round of 16 of the Citi DC Open. He will play Shang Juncheng next.

He is seeking his first title at his hometown tournament. Tiafoe is also searching for his third ATP title of the season and fourth career title. He dramtically improved his ranking after a run to the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open.

