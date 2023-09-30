“I dodged a bullet”: Draymond Green reveals key details of his injury endured during scrimmage

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green suffered a sprained ankle, which will reportedly prevent him from participating in training camp and preseason games. Good thing, though, for Warriors fans, there is already a timetable for his return.

Green sustained the injury when he accidentally stepped on Jonathan Kuminga's foot during a scrimmage.

Speaking with NBA writer Marc J. Spears, Draymond Green said that his ankle is reacting positively and the swelling is down:

“I dodged a bullet and learned that today by the way it's (positively) reacting. Even with an MRI you don't see the trend of it immediately. The swelling is down."

The injury is anticipated to keep Green out of action for a period of four to six weeks. This means he will be unable to participate in the preseason, which is scheduled from Oct. 5 to 20, as well as the initial portion of the regular season, commencing on Oct. 24.

The Warriors are gearing up for another championship pursuit this season. Although Draymond Green's injury is unfortunate, it provides the team with an opportunity to explore different roster options in the early stages of the season.

The Warriors have a preseason lineup featuring five games, with two matchups each against the LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings and one aginst the San Antonio Spurs.

For their season opener on Oct. 24, the Warriors will square off against the Phoenix Suns, who have assembled a trio composed of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Effect of Draymond Green’s injury on the Warriors’ starting lineup

In a noteworthy offseason move, the Warriors made a surprising acquisition by trading for veteran point guard Chris Paul.

There has been speculation about Paul possibly taking on the role of the Warriors' sixth man, but given Green's injury, he might now be guaranteed a starting position.

The Warriors are expected to begin games with Paul alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. While the backcourt lineup may lack height, this configuration provides the Warriors with added height in the frontcourt, especially with Looney in the starting lineup.

Following their championship victory in the 2021-22 season, the team experienced disappointment last season when they were eliminated by the Lakers in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

During this offseason, the Warriors underwent several roster changes. They said goodbye to Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala, JaMychal Green, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Donte DiVincenzo, Ty Jerome, Anthony Lamb and Ryan Rollins.

Additionally, they brought in Dario Saric, Cory Joseph, Usman Garuba and rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Draymond Green's injury is certainly unfortunate, but once he returns, the Warriors will boast a very deep and formidable roster.