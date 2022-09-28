“I don’t believe that Russell Westbrook will ever be this bad again” - Stephen A. Smith believes Russell Westbrook will help the LA Lakers to the playoffs but cites Russ’ need to adapt his game to the team

After much uncertainty over the offseason, training camp is finally here and Russell Westbrook is still with the LA Lakers. Despite reportedly strong efforts to move the former MVP, the Lakers will be counting on Westbrook for the time being.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith sees a positive outcome for both LA and Westbrook next season. Here’s what he had to say on "First Take" regarding the nine-time All-Star’s incoming campaign with the purple and gold team:

“If that [trade] doesn’t happen and he ends up staying a Los Angeles Laker, I definitely believe this season will be better than the last. I don’t believe that Russell Westbrook will ever be this bad again. It was an awful year for him last year.”

Smith also provided his opinion on what Westbrook must do to have a bounce-back season:

“At some point in time, there has to be some level of modification.

“‘I’m just gonna do me, I’m just gonna do things my way.’ Well, it’s worked for you individually, it’s worked for you clearly monetarily, but it hasn’t delivered the chip. … You've never had a chip despite your exceptional talent.”

Before his arrival in LA, Russell Westbrook was usually the player with the highest usage rate in the teams he played for. He was the driving force in OKC and Washington and shared the same role as James Harden with the Houston Rockets.

Westbrook was asked to play more off-the-ball in his first year with the Lakers and he evidently struggled. He couldn’t get his offense going by setting screens and rolling to the basket, and his defense became almost non-existent.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Lakers coach Frank Vogel explained why he benched Russell Westbrook last night. Lakers coach Frank Vogel explained why he benched Russell Westbrook last night. https://t.co/nkmYij26oB

At one point, his play was so bad that even the Crypto.com Arena crowd was booing him for his misses and errant passes. He was so bad last season that Stephen A. Smith believes Russ can't play worse this time around.

Russell Westbrook has played with some incredible NBA players but hasn’t won an NBA title yet

The list of names that Russell Westbrook has played with is simply staggering. Despite the star-studded hoopers that he has had the chance to play with, championship success has eluded the former MVP.

By the end of last season, Westbrook blamed former head coach Frank Vogel for his struggles. But Stephen A. Smith is emphatically making Russ responsible for his failures because he hasn’t been playing in superstar-less teams throughout his career.

Smith said:

“I believe in him, I believe he’s much better than he showed last year and he is going to show us that.

“But he must recognize this. … These were your teammates, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Victor Oladipo, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, James Harden again, Bradley Beal, LeBron James and Anthony Davis with no titles to show for it.”

Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg Sports Illustrated @SInow



and Who deserves more blame for the Lakers' struggles: Russell Westbrook or Frank Vogel? @AshNicoleMoss and @robinlundberg dissect the drama in LA ↓ Who deserves more blame for the Lakers' struggles: Russell Westbrook or Frank Vogel?@AshNicoleMoss and @robinlundberg dissect the drama in LA ↓ https://t.co/FEIgUTB7Kr Russell Westbrook has shown too many traits detrimental to winning with too many superstar teammates in too many places for it not to tarnish his career. twitter.com/SInow/status/1… Russell Westbrook has shown too many traits detrimental to winning with too many superstar teammates in too many places for it not to tarnish his career. twitter.com/SInow/status/1…

The LA Lakers have no choice but to make the most out of the Westbrook situation. If he adapts his game and complements the team better, the Lakers may have made the right decision by default.

