“I don’t care about the leader” - Anthony Edwards makes stunning claim over Team USA role, says he’s focused on scoring only 

Speculation continues to grow over Anthony Edwards' leadership role with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves star made a sensational claim that he isn't worried about being a leader. His concern is being a scorer.

It's what he intends to focus on at the international tournament later this month. Edwards said this in an interview with Bally Sports.

“I can score the ball. I don’t care about the leader. That’s what I do, I score the ball. So, why would I come out here and try to do something else?”

Edwards explains his role with Team USA

Edwards got viewed as one of the leaders of the team. He fit the bill considering how he conducted himself on the court last season as the Timberwolves' best player. He was also considered the best on Team USA's young roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Anthony Edwards' comments also seem mature, though. He understands that along with him, several others are top players for their respective teams. All can't carry out the same role, especially when it comes to the leadership aspect.

There could be ego clashes, which won't do any good to the team's chemistry and goal of returning to FIBA supremacy after a seventh-place finish in the tournament's last edition.

Team USA thrived when they inserted Anthony Edwards into the starting lineup

Anthony Edwards initially came off the bench when Team USA started their practices and scrimmages against the Team USA Select. They reportedly lost those 10-minute scrimmages against an even younger roster led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green.

However, Steve Kerr and his staff made the necessary adjustment by playing Edwards next to the starting lineup of point guard Jalen Brunson, small forward Mikal Bridges, power forward Brandon Ingram and center Jaren Jackson Jr. The result? Team USA blew Team USA Select with that rotation.

The move didn't just work in scrimmages. Team USA stuck with Anthony Edwards as their starting two-guard in their exhibition game against Puerto Rico. Edwards finished as the leading scorer for the Americans with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting in a 117-74 blowout win.

Edwards also had four assists and four steals. Team USA will need his scoring exploits at the FIBA level. They don't have proven players, with the entire roster playing their first-ever senior international tournament.

Anthony Edwards is a versatile scoring threat who can impact the game on all three levels. He can provide the spark in lean stretches during the game and be pivotal in crunch situations.

