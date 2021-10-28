"I don’t care what nobody say, I had my moments and we don’t win none of those rings without me" - Udonis Haslem claims he was a big part of success in Miami Heat's Big 3 era

It's always fascinating to look back and analyze some of the NBA teams that enjoyed successful years throughout the history of basketball. When these organizations go on to win at the highest level, basketball fans always want to analyze what allowed a specific team the opportunity to win an NBA championship. When LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined the Miami Heat as free agents before the 2010-11 season, there was buzz building that the trio, including Dwyane Wade, could become the beginning of the next dynasty in the NBA.

Fast forward to today and the Miami Heat would go on to win two championships during the time in which those stars shared the court together. But another member of those Miami Heat teams believes he was one of the most important pieces to the puzzle. Veteran forward Udonis Haslem has been an influential part of the Heat organization over the course of his 18-years in the league. Although Haslem isn't known as a star, he's been one of the more popular "glue-guys" in the NBA and his impact cannot be overlooked. In a recent interview with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ, Haslem went on to express how he believes the Heat couldn't have won any of the championships without his contributions. He said:

"I don’t care what nobody say, I had my moments and we don’t win none of those rings without me. I did my job and that’s all you can do: Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. I had some critical moments where I had to step in and hold down the fort."

Udonis Haslem is among a rare breed of veterans in the league

There's no denying that Haslem is known to be one of the more passionate competitors in the NBA. That's why he's carved out such a successful career in the league, as he's been a valuable asset to any roster with his ability to make an impact on both sides of the floor. Haslem went into more detail throughout the interview, including sharing some light on how his teammate Dwyane Wade realized how important Haslem would be for their roster. He said:

"Thank God [Wade] stood up and said, ‘we need this motherf—–.’ Because sometimes people get caught up in dollar signs and what makes ‘cents’ doesn’t always make sense."

While a quote like this is going to draw plenty of overreaction, it might not seem as crazy if you break it down. Fans and basketball analysts love to talk about the star power that NBA teams have. It's no secret that these are the first players to drive conversation when it comes to how successful a team can be towards a championship run. The truth is that the depth of a team is just as important. With a number of teams having to deal with injuries and other setbacks throughout the season, it's a valuable resource to have players that can step up and make a positive impact.

Haslem has been one of those guys, as he's been able to become a valuable rotational player who can come in and do the "dirty work" that many players aren't willing to do. For a player who has been a part of three Miami Heat championships over the course of his career, Udonis Haslem might just have a point.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar