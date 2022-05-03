"I don’t have that confidence that Jordan has" - Former DPOY lauds Jordan Poole's irrational confidence, compares him to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Draymond Green spoke about how critical and valuable Jordan Poole’s unwavering belief in himself has been this season. Green praised Poole's confidence, comparing him to Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. Green said:

“Jordan has irrational confidence. I don’t have that confidence that Jordan has. Most people don’t have that confidence that Jordan has.

"It’s a little irrational like why would Jordan Poole think ‘I’m on the floor with Steph Curry, I’m on the floor with Klay Thompson, I should have the ball. I should be taking these shots.’ It’s very irrational, but you need guys like that.”

Green's ejection in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies was further complicated by the shooting woes of Curry and Thompson. It didn't look good for the Bay Area team early on.

But as he has all season long, Jordan Poole rose to the occasion. Poole struggled a bit in their last two games against the Denver Nuggets, but he never lost confidence in front of the Grizzlies’ frenzied home crowd.

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



reacts to his ejection and the Warriors Game 1 win



youtube.com/watch?v=08vkS2… Pod is up! @Money23Green reacts to his ejection and the Warriors Game 1 win Pod is up!@Money23Green reacts to his ejection and the Warriors Game 1 winyoutube.com/watch?v=08vkS2…

Jordan Poole came off the bench to play 38 crucial minutes and finished with a team-high 31 points. He shot 12-20, including 5-10 from beyond the arc. Given the importance of the game and the circumstances, Poole played the best game of his career.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jordan Poole led the way for the Warriors as they take Game 1 in Memphis Jordan Poole led the way for the Warriors as they take Game 1 in Memphis 😤 https://t.co/fPzZM5IwN1

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had several open looks, but just couldn't convert. Curry made only eight of his 20 shots, while Thompson took 19 field-goal attempts to score 15 points. Poole’s shooting provided a spark for the Warriors’ struggling offense.

In the playoffs, Poole’s 22.7 points per game are second only to Steph Curry’s 27.3. Poole’s 48.8% clip from long-distance, however, is significantly better than Curry’s 40.7% and Thompson’s 43.1%.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jordan Poole snubbed?



Draymond thinks so.



2020-21 2021-22

12.0 PPG 18.5 PPG

1.8 RPG 3.4 RPG

1.9 APG 4.0 APG Jordan Poole snubbed?Draymond thinks so.2020-21 2021-2212.0 PPG 18.5 PPG1.8 RPG 3.4 RPG1.9 APG 4.0 APG https://t.co/YLQVQrbxIB

The numbers make it evident that he has been the Warriors’ best shooter in the postseason so far. Of course, it does help that Poole often finds plenty of room to shoot because of the attention that’s reserved for Curry and Thompson.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole form the NBA’s deadliest shooting trio

The new version of the Splash Brothers is starting to hum in the 2022 playoffs. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

Jordan Poole’s explosive postseason has social media scrambling for the most catchy name to attach to the league’s deadliest collection of shooters. They’ve been called the Splash Brothers 2.0, 3G and other wild names.

They’re a major problem for opposing defenses and are a big reason why the Warriors have the postseason's best offensive rating at 120.6. They also lead in points per game with 117.8, with Memphis averaging a distant second at 114.9.

SplashBrosMuse @SplashBrosMuse 1st round:



28.0 — Stephen Curry

22.6 — Klay Thompson

21.0 — Jordan Poole



Becomes the first Warriors trio to average 20+ PPG in a playoff series since Run TMC in 91’. 1st round:28.0 — Stephen Curry22.6 — Klay Thompson21.0 — Jordan PooleBecomes the first Warriors trio to average 20+ PPG in a playoff series since Run TMC in 91’. https://t.co/0dpbsBlDwo

The Golden State Warriors had a hard time looking for the kind of scoring punch that Kevin Durant took with him to Brooklyn. With Poole in the lineup, the Warriors are back in championship contention.

Edited by Adam Dickson