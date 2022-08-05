“I don’t even think I touched the trophy on stage… I intentionally stood on the side” - Draymond Green says watching the young Warriors players win their first title was incredible

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are looking to defend their title this season.

For Green, it was his fourth championship with Golden State. On the "Draymond Green Show," the forward talked about how winning the latest title was unique compared to the others. Green talked about how the journey has become more important to him than just the idea of winning a title. Green also said that seeing some younger teammates win their first championship was special.

"When we won our recent championship, I don't even think I touched the trophy on stage," Green said," because afterward, like, it's not about the trophy, it's the journey. I intentionally stood to the side, and I'm just watching guys, like, interact and, like, it's always a big deal for me to see the first-time guys, because you win that first one, and it's like amazing.

"And then every one after that, they incredible, but you never get that feeling again that you got the very first time. ... It's not 'Oh, man, I need to get another championship. It's 'I need another championship journey.' That's what keeps you going."

After some adversity in previous years, the Warriors made an impressive turnaround, winning the 2022 championship by defeating the Boston Celtics.

After consecutive seasons of key players dealing with injuries, Golden State finally got its core of stars back at full health. The Warriors showed how dangerous they could still be and found themselves back atop the NBA mountain.

Draymond Green, left, and the Golden State Warriors after winning the 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors know they've gotten the attention of the rest of the NBA once again. After winning four championships since 2015, Golden State is back atop the NBA. It's a position the veteran Warriors have been in, and they know they are going to have to do everything they can to defend their title.

Golden State has one of the league's most impressive rosters. After adding key free agents in Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, Golden State appears to have impressive depth again.

Golden State Warriors @warriors the moment Wiggs became an NBA Champion >>> the moment Wiggs became an NBA Champion >>> https://t.co/7bJuFMS3ra

Although numerous players are set to come up in future contract negotiations, the Warriors will be focused on defending their crown this upcoming season. If things go right, Golden State could make another championship run.

