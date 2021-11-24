“I don’t fear getting hurt again” - Klay Thompson can’t wait to suit up for the Golden State Warriors as his recovery process speeds up

The 15-2 Golden State Warriors, even without Klay Thompson, are starting to emit the same vibe as the championship Warriors team of the past. With reigning scoring champ Steph Curry and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green leading the way, they look extremely formidable.

As fearsome as the Golden State Warriors have looked this season, they could be even more threatening with the imminent return of Thompson. The five-time All-Star is ramping up his preparations for a return to action after two years away from the game.

During the Golden State Warriors’ media availability day, Klay Thompson had this to say about his readiness to compete with the team again:

"I don’t fear getting hurt again cause the last two times I did get hurt. It was just such a freak accident, you could say. I hate to use the phrase 'can’t wait' cause I love to be present in my life, but I cannot wait to play in front of our fans again. I really, really enjoy being a Warrior."

The three-time NBA champ also added that he expects to be great again despite having suffered two severe injuries:

"I anticipated coming back with not as much bounce, but I feel like I can get it back. And lucky for me, my game isn’t predicated on jumping 12 feet high. So, if I could get just a dunk or two every other game, that’s pretty consistent with what I was doing. My game is based off skills. I knew I could come back and still be really good."

Although there is already speculation about the date of Klay Thompson’s comeback, there isn’t a definite timetable. Neither Thompson nor the Golden State Warriors are willing to commit on a specific date. They are waiting to see how the 31-year old feels and how the medical and training staff agree with it.

The only thing for sure here is that Klay Thompson wants to be the best version of himself. He also wants to prove to the doubters and doomsayers that he can get back to being the same player he once was.

Are the Golden State Warriors with Klay Thompson the favorites to win the NBA championship?

The Golden State Warriors' Big Three could see the court for the first time in two years this season [Photo: Keeping It Heel]

With the way the Golden State Warriors are playing, Klay Thompson's return will cement their status as the leading contenders to win the NBA title. The Warriors won their previous championships with a team that was prolific on offense and stingy on defense. This season, GSW is displaying all the hallmarks of those championship teams.

Klay Thompson himself is not expecting to immediately be the player who terrorized the Toronto Raptors in his last finals appearance. He anticipates getting back into full form before the season ends and is willing to play the long game after two years out.

Jordan Poole's development will allow Klay Thompson more leeway to return to his deadly form. Once he gets going, it’ll be bad news for the rest of the league.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh