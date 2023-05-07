“I don’t give that s**t any attention” - Anthony Davis gives blunt response to chatter on social media

Anthony Davis, the star player of the Los Angeles Lakers with a wingspan of 7-feet, 6-inches, has a straightforward and unapologetic approach to social media.

In a recent interview, he made it clear that he doesn't pay any attention to the chatter on these platforms. This attitude has allowed him to remain focused on his primary goal - winning on the court.

Davis' commitment to his craft is evident in his improved performance, which he attributes to holding himself accountable and filtering out distractions, including social media. His teammate, LeBron James, shares this viewpoint, advising others to cut out social media to maintain focus. Davis' unbothered attitude and dedication serve as a valuable lesson for everyone amid the ever-increasing influence of social media.

The chatter on social media does not affect Anthony Davis

After a dominant performance leading the Lakers to a 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Davis found himself in the locker room, phone in hand. However, he wasn't scrolling through Twitter or any other social media platform. While it's common for players to engage with social media after a big win, Davis chooses a different path. He understands the potential distractions and negativity that can arise from these platforms and deliberately avoids them.

"Hell nah, I'm not on social media, and it's been that way for about four months. I don't know what anybody is saying. Most times, it's just clickbait to draw ratings. I don't give that s--t any attention."

Following a subpar performance in Game 2, where Anthony Davis scored only 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds, sports media was quick to criticize him. The negative storylines surrounding his inconsistency were widespread. However, Davis remained blissfully unaware of the noise leading up to Game 3. He didn't allow the outside voices to infiltrate his mindset, ensuring that his focus was solely on the upcoming game.

"I don't give that s--t any attention."

For 48 hours, while he was being scrutinized and criticized from all corners of sports media, Anthony Davis maintained his resolve. He didn't give any attention to the negative storylines that were being formulated and disseminated to the masses. His unwavering dedication to his craft allowed him to block out the noise and stay focused on his ultimate goal - winning.

By prioritizing his game and filtering out distractions, Davis showcases the importance of remaining focused on personal goals. His unbothered attitude serves as a reminder that our success and happiness should not be dependent on the opinions and chatter of others online.

