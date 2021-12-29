“I don’t know what deal is out there for Russ” – Chris Broussard says LA Lakers may have to stick with Russell Westbrook because there is no likely trade deal for him except John Wall

As the LA Lakers continue to languish, the scrutiny surrounding star guard Russell Westbrook is increasing. In fact, many have wondered if the team should try to move on from Westbrook by trading him.

On ESPN's "First Things First" Tuesday, analyst Chris Broussard talked about how trading Westbrook might be more challenging than some realize. The only name that seems to pop up as a trade possibility is Houston Rockets guard John Wall. Wall has yet to play this season.

"I don't know what deal is out there for Russ," Broussard said. "You may have to figure out how to do it with him."

Broussard detailed how the Lakers might need to give Westbrook a clearer picture of the role they need him to play. After Westbrook's recent comments drew attention, it seems as if he could just be trying to do too much.

"What I got from Russ' comments is that the Lakers have not sat down with him and made it clear to him what they are looking for from him," Broussard said.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Lakers needs to sit down with Russell Westbrook & give him specifically what they're looking from him, give him a specific role. Russ has shown a willingness to do what you ask of him. ... Right now, 'Russ being Russ' isn't going to cut it." — @Chris_Broussard "The Lakers needs to sit down with Russell Westbrook & give him specifically what they're looking from him, give him a specific role. Russ has shown a willingness to do what you ask of him. ... Right now, 'Russ being Russ' isn't going to cut it." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/oBLeBjm0mp

Can Russell Westbrook get back on track for the Lakers?

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook aims to get back on track.

Broussard brings up good points. Although there was plenty of excitement when the Lakers acquired Westbrook in the offseason, the fit hasn't worked out as well as hoped.

Westbrook was expected to give the Lakers another star to complement the talents of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. However, his addition hasn't been what the team sought. The Lakers (16-18) are ninth in the Western Conference.

The Lakers find themselves in a tough position. While many think it might be easy to trade Westbrook, that would most likely be a challenging task to pull off.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Brodie was everywhere in the clutch 👀 Brodie was everywhere in the clutch 👀 https://t.co/pP8fAsIp6q

Westbrook has always been known for his ability to fill box scores. But his style of play hasn't fit well for a team that has struggled with defense and shooting.

If the Lakers try to trade Westbrook, it remains to be seen if they could even find any suitors. The 33-year-old point guard is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game but is also shooting 45.1% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range.

With the Lakers dealing with the extended absence of Anthony Davis, someone will need to step up alongside LeBron James. But Westbrook hasn't found his rhythm.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Lakers want to turn things around, they are going to need to figure out what to do with Westbrook. The team will be trying to snap a season-worst, five-game losing streak Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein