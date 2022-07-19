"I don’t know how you don’t have some kind of warmly tingles unless you just hate the Warriors" - Marcus Thompson outlines what championship number 4 meant for Steph Curry

Steph Curry showed a side that he never allowed the public to see during the Golden State Warriors’ championship celebration in San Francisco. The NBA Finals MVP was all over the event, dancing, trash-talking and engaging with the throngs of Dub Nation.

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, who covered the Warriors almost exclusively, immediately knew after Game 6 in Boston that the title meant so much to Curry.

On an episode of "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Thompson opened up on his thoughts after the winners were crowned champions:

"The truth is, and I know him well, that meant a lot to Steph. Like watching him crying on the court, not like a tug tear, that was an ugly cry. It’s not on daddy’s shoulder. You could tell that meant to him.

"As someone who watched the journey the whole way, that was like, ‘Hey, yo! This is for real. He totally needs this!’ I don’t know how you don’t have some kind of warmly tingles unless you just hate the Warriors."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Steph gets emotional after winning his 4th ring Steph gets emotional after winning his 4th ring 🙏 https://t.co/5fC5qFk8bS

Steph Curry showed raw emotion once the confetti fell in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics. He never felt like he had to prove himself again, but he was more than willing to shut up his critics.

Over the last two years, several basketball analysts, notably Kendrick Perkins, have guaranteed Curry would never win another title. Some were also questioning his legacy, endlessly pointing out that he never won the NBA Finals MVP.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Well let me go ahead and get my apology out the way right now!!! I’m sorry Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors for the disrespect this season. God Bless America! Well let me go ahead and get my apology out the way right now!!! I’m sorry Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors for the disrespect this season. God Bless America!

A few were also nitpicked, endorsing the idea that the greatest shooter in NBA history has never had a signature playoff game.

Curry proved them all wrong in one championship series. Perkins apologized to him and the Warriors for the disrespect. “Chef Curry” answered every question that hounded him by the time the NBA Finals were over.

Against Boston’s top-ranked defense, the 8x All-Star flourished as a significantly better player than anyone in the championship round. He saved Draymond Green’s skin in more than one instance and covered up for Klay Thompson’s inconsistencies.

Steph Curry had three signature games in the NBA Finals

Steph Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP award.

Game 1, despite a loss, reminded everyone how good Steph Curry has been over the years. He made six 3-pointers in the first quarter alone and took care of everything the Boston Celtics threw at him. It was just unfortunate he couldn’t sustain that fiery form in the second half.

Game 4 was perhaps the most crucial as the Golden State Warriors were looking at a 3-1 deficit had they lost it. With Green playing horrific basketball and Thompson and Jordan Poole struggling, the Warriors’ MVP refused to wilt under pressure.

Hig Pearson @hig_pearson Why Steph Curry's NBA Finals Game 4 tops Game 6 Klay vs. Thunder for Joe Lacob sports.yahoo.com/why-steph-curr… Why Steph Curry's NBA Finals Game 4 tops Game 6 Klay vs. Thunder for Joe Lacob sports.yahoo.com/why-steph-curr… https://t.co/sYS8LHRRsH

Basket after timely basket kept the Boston Celtics at bay. Curry ended the night with 43 points and 10 rebounds. More importantly, he swung momentum over to Golden State’s side with the series tied at 2-2. Boston never recovered after that scintillating performance.

SportsGrid @SportsGrid



#NBAFinals #DubNation

Steph Curry scored 43 in the Golden State Warriors (+135) Game 4 WIN against the Boston Celtics! Steph Curry scored 43 in the Golden State Warriors (+135) Game 4 WIN against the Boston Celtics! 🔥 #NBAFinals #DubNation https://t.co/wxLMLxL27k

Closing out is always difficult in the NBA, particularly in the finals. The 33-year-old showed that he was up to the task. He dropped 34 points against the Celtics, making 6-11 shots from beyond the arc. It was a fitting end to an electric championship series for “Chef Curry.”

